Google uses technology to read doctors’ handwritten prescriptions





Have you ever received a note from a doctor that was essentially illegible?

Google is working on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning models that can even identify and highlight medications in handwritten prescriptions from doctors.

Google Research India said in a Monday release that the system works as an assistive technology to digitize handwritten medical documents by augmenting humans in the loop, such as pharmacists.

However, no decision should be made based solely on the output provided by the technology.

In this photo illustration, the Google logo is seen on screen in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India on September 4, 2020. ((Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

“There have been techniques for interpreting text from images for decades. So what’s new and what makes Prescription stand out?” Google India said. “Ironically, the same thing that makes it difficult for computers to digitize prescriptions is that prescriptions are unstructured, full of clues for pharmacists to decipher, and unstructured. No”

A doctor writes a prescription ((Photo by Camerique/ClassicStock/Getty Images))

Telling TechCrunch that the system is currently in development, the feature is a research prototype and the company has yet to commit to launching it, and Google India will share updates on broader rollouts in the future. rice field.

The feature was also announced at Google’s annual Google for India conference.

The Google logo is painted on the Google India office building in Hyderabad on January 28, 2022. ((Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images))

Google Research India also said the need to develop AI responsibly is “fundamental”, with the search engine giant investing a $1 million grant in the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to develop this kind of technology. established the first interdisciplinary center. For responsible AI.

Gizmodo reported that the technology will be part of the application’s Google Lens library. Google Lens Library already has the ability to digitally transcribe handwritten notes.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/google-using-tech-read-your-doctors-handwritten-prescriptions

