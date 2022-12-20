Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will support staggered HDR as Pixel Tablet Pro exists





The Google Pixel 8 Pro (pictured is a fan-made concept) and Pixel Tablet Pro are expected to launch in 2023. (Image source: Science and Knowledge & Google – redacted)

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are likely to feature new main cameras, according to information recently revealed in the app code. It seems to create an enhanced image. Additionally, the same source seems to have confirmed the existence of the Google Pixel Tablet Pro.

Some new details about the potential of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro smartphones have come to light thanks to efficient code scrutiny by developer Kuba Wojciechowski. Wojciechowski shared the information on his Twitter, revealing that the code for the Camera Go app contains references to Husky and Shiba, which he believes are codenames for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. I made it The main camera on Google’s 2023 flagship smartphone appears to support the staggered HDR feature.

Qualcomm says staggered HDR allows the sensor to capture three images. One is short exposure, medium exposure and long exposure. Associated camera software can combine the images to produce a single shot with greater dynamic range than using the three separate images alone (multi-exposure HDR capture). This is said to reduce capture time by creating a more accurate representation of the real world without blurring or other distortions.

Wojciechowski not only spotted camera enhancements for the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, but was also able to confirm the existence of the Pixel Tablet Pro. There are hints that this device is in the works he reported back in November, with sources spotting references to a tablet that may have the codename Tangorpro. However, the Google Pixel Tablet Pro also appears under that codename in the same app code as his Pixel 8 info above, so it looks like Google is currently developing at least two Android tablets for him.

Daniel R Deakin – Editor in Chief News & Magazines – 2878 articles on Notebookcheck since 2012

My interest in technology began in the mid-1980s after being introduced to the Atari 800XL home computer. I especially like to write about technological advances, compelling rumors, and intriguing tech leaks. I have a degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies and family, reading, writing and traveling are my main passions in life. I have been on his Notebookcheck since 2012.

