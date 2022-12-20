Google Pixel 8’s main camera could be one of the major upgrades





The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro got some notable camera improvements this year. For example, an extended zoom range and better image quality when shooting at different zoom ranges, a 21% wider ultra-wide snapper with autofocus, and more. That said, in this fast-paced industry, new tech gets old quickly, and we’re already looking forward to Google’s next flagship, the Pixel 8 series. Regarding the lineup, the first information leaked on the internet. A leaker/developer called Kuba Wojciechowski has dug into the Google Camera Go app, which has a history of revealing upcoming upgrades to its camera system, and found hints that his HDR performance could improve on the Pixel 8 series. (via AndroidAuthority). How? Through something called staggered HDR support. What is Staggered HDR?

Staggered High Dynamic Range (HDR) will start rolling out to high-end phones in 2021. This is a faster and more successful approach to capturing evenly exposed images. Staggered HDR allows your phone’s camera to capture short, medium and long exposure snapshots very quickly. This improves the overall exposure (meaning the subject is lit more realistically) and makes the photo less blurry.

By comparison, the Pixel 7 series uses HDR+ and bracketing. This means that before the user taps the shutter button on the display he makes 5 short exposures and after the shutter is activated he makes 1 long exposure.

The Pixel 8 series could feature a new main camera sensor According to Wojciechowski, the fact that there are indications of staggered HDR support suggests that the Pixel 8 series may feature an all-new main camera sensor, or more precisely Samsung’s Isocell GN2. (supports staggered HDR). Google and Samsung have a very healthy business relationship these days, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case, especially considering his current Pixel smartphone is powered by his Isocell GN1.

GN2 does more than just improve HDR. The Samsung image sensor in question has better autofocus thanks to Dual Pixel Pro technology, and a larger pixel size also improves image quality in low light.

Yes, we still have plenty of time before the Pixel 8 series arrives, but we’re already super excited. For an upgrade of this caliber, it could be the biggest Google phone upgrade since the Pixel 6 series.

