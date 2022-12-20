12 years in the top 10 most innovative countries in the world





Most Innovative Countries in the World 2022

Since 2000, global investment in research and development (R&D) has tripled to $2.4 trillion.

R&D spending is also casting a wider global net. In 1960, the United States accounted for nearly 70% of her global R&D spending, but by 2020 this had fallen to 30%. From job creation and public health to national security and industrial competitiveness, R&D plays a key role in a country’s economic growth and innovation, directly or indirectly affecting nearly every corner of society. increase.

In addition to R&D spending, other key factors play an important role in driving progress and innovation. These include technology adoption, scientific research, venture capital activities, etc.

The infographic above uses data from the United Nations’ WIPO Global Innovation Index to rank the world’s most innovative economies.

What is the definition of an innovative economy?

Innovation is inherently difficult to quantify, and the Global Innovation Index is a long-standing attempt to do just that.

The framework used for the index is designed to create a more complete analysis and consists of 81 indicators across 7 categories to calculate a country score.

Examples of 7 Category Indicators Business Sophistication Business R&D Spending, Net Foreign Direct Investment Inflow Market Sophistication Economic Size GDP, Local Market Competition Intensity Infrastructure Roads, Hospitals, School Construction, Energy Efficiency Human Capital and Research Students Government funding per capita, quality of scientific research institutes, institutions, political stability, creative output, most valuable brands, industrial design applications, trademark applications, knowledge and technology output, patent applications, labor productivity improvement, software spending on

As the table above shows, this framework aims to identify the indicators that drive innovative environments and breakthrough technologies.

Note that the overall innovation score for each country is a combination of these categories, and countries with similar scores may excel in different areas.

Top 50 Most Innovative Countries in 2022

Switzerland tops the list for the 12th consecutive year, ahead of the United States, South Korea and Israel.

For many people, this may come as a surprise. However, each country’s intellectual property rules are considered world-class, complemented by strong cooperation between universities and industry. In addition, the country attracts top talent due to its high quality of life.

Second is the United States, which spends more than $700 billion annually on R&D. Globally, four of the top five R&D spenders are in the United States. Amazon ($42.7 billion), Alphabet ($27.6 billion), Microsoft ($19.3 billion) and Apple ($18.8 billion).

Rank Country/Region Score 1 Switzerland 64.6 2 USA 61.8 3 Sweden 61.6 4 UK 59.7 5 Netherlands 58.0 6 South Korea 57.8 7 Singapore 57.3 8 Germany 57.2 9 Finland 56.9 10 Denmark 55.9 11 China 55.3 12 France 55.0 13 Japan 53.6 14 Hong Kong Canada 50.8 16 Israel 50.2 17 Austria 50.2 18 Estonia 50.2 19 Luxembourg 49.8 20 Iceland 49.5 21 Malta 49.1 22 Norway 48.8 23 Ireland 48.5 24 New Zealand 47.2 25 Australia 47.1 26 Belgium 46.9 27 Cyprus 46.4 62 Italy 46.4 46.2 28 Italy 42.8 31 アラブ首長国連邦42.1 32 ポルトガル42.1 33 スロベニア40.6 34 ハンガリー39.8 35 ブルガリア39.5 36マレーシア38.7 37 トルコ38.1 38 ポーランド37.5 39 リトアニア37.4 40 インド36.6 41 ラトビア36.5 42 クロアチア35.6 43 タイ34.9 44 ギリシャ34.5 45 モーリシャス34.4 46 Slovakia 34.3 47 Russia 34.3 3 49 Romania 34.1 50 Chile 34.0

Countries across Europe also make the top 10, including Sweden (3rd), the UK (4th) and the Netherlands (5th).

South Korea (6th) is known for its high concentration of R&D. It is driven by industrial conglomerates commonly known as family-owned conglomerates. Samsung and LG are one of the largest companies and are known for their advanced corporate and academic collaborations.

Below, we take a closer look at the most innovative countries by region.

North America

In North America, the United States ranks highest. The country has long been known as a world leader in innovation, with a proven track record of introducing new ideas and technologies that transform the way we live and work. The United States ranks first in many indicators, including university-industry R&D cooperation and intangible asset intensity.

Canada ranks second in the region (global ranking: 15th). It ranks first in joint ventures and strategic partnerships indicator (PPP) per $1 billion of GDP and number of venture capital (VC) recipients per $1 billion of GDP (PPP) across all countries. increase. In 2021, VC investment exceeded $14.7 billion in 752 deals.

Another interesting example is Honduras (#113). Driving innovation in the country are new economic zoning experiments called Zones for Economic Development and Employment (ZEDEs).

To date, these zones have attracted approximately $2.5 billion in private investment capital and created thousands of new jobs.

south america

Chile (50th) ranks first in the region overall, thanks to its promising tech sector. To date, it is home to an estimated 8,000 technology companies. The country also has one of the largest mobile connections in the region. In late 2021, he will launch his first 5G network in South America.

Following Chile is Brazil (54th), with a record number of IPOs in 2021, with valuations approaching $7 billion.

Middle East and Central Asia

The region’s highest-ranking country, Israel (16th), is the only country in the world that spends more than 5% of its GDP on R&D. Overall, we are a world leader in patent filings and exports of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services.

For context, the country’s start-up density per capita is 16 times higher than in Europe.

It is followed by the second smallest island nation, Cyprus (27th), with government funding focused on start-ups. Meanwhile, Turkey (#37), in fourth place, is home to six unicorns*.

*Unicorns are privately held startups valued over $1 billion.

Europe

With 15 of the world’s top 25 economies, Europe is the driving force behind an innovative ecosystem.

The continent is also a leader in social progress, equality and life satisfaction. The region scores 30 on the Gini Index for inequality compared to 41 for the United States.

For many people, technical achievements aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when they think of Europe, but VC deals surged over 53% in 2021. London, Berlin and Paris were major cities for VC activity.

East Asia/Oceania

South Korea (6th) ranks highest in East Asia and Oceania, establishing itself as a leader in technology and innovation on the global stage. The government is spearheading projects on smart healthcare, AI and smart industrial parks through its New Deal initiative. At the same time, the construction of environmentally friendly infrastructure and renewable energy is accelerating.

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and its subsidiary Kia are sizable producers of electric vehicles (EVs), accounting for 9% of the U.S. EV market, the second-highest share after Tesla. .

China is just outside the world’s top 10 and currently ranks first in multiple indicators, including labor productivity growth and trademarks by origin. China’s economic output per employed worker grew by an impressive annual average of 4.2% from 2011 to 2019.

Africa

The highest ranking African country is Mauritius (45th).

Underscoring its rank is the strength of its institutions and market sophistication. Meanwhile, governments are accelerating investments in technology incubators, research and business collaborations, and tax incentives for R&D investments.

South Africa (61st) follows Mauritius on the list, with the city of Cape Town attracting a proposed $300 million Amazon headquarters.

Panasonic opened its headquarters in Cape Town in 2018. Oracle, IBM, Google, and Microsoft also have offices in the country’s growing tech hubs.

