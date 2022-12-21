Health Tech Innovation: How to Improve Data Security to Support Healthcare Accessibility





The digital modernization of healthcare across patients, staff, physicians and technology is challenging the skills and capacities of security teams like never before.

In the United States, 66 data breaches of more than 500 public records were reported to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Citizenship in July of this year. Although the number of breaches he has decreased slightly from June, the overall number is still above the monthly average of 57 in 2022.

One reason for this surge in attack activity is that digital transformation has overtaken current security controls in healthcare, creating holes for malicious actors to exploit. The explosive growth of the interconnected Internet of Things (IoT) and modern medical devices designed to improve patient care is also expanding the attack surface and exploited by cybercriminals.

The dangers posed by medical IoT devices are so great that the FBI recently issued recommendations specifically to protect medical devices.

The good news is that there are protective and preventative measures that can be taken, but they do not guarantee resilience. But doing this requires balancing patient health and data protection, moving beyond outdated security practices to keep up with the pace of innovation.

Hospitals and healthcare are evolving the role of cybersecurity within their businesses to successfully navigate digital resilience. Her CISO relationship as a business partner and peer relationship with executive leadership is critical to her success.

Telemedicine and healthcare Rise of IOT technology

Boosted by the Covid pandemic, telemedicine services have grown exponentially in recent years, with adoption rates jumping from 11% in 2019 to 46% in 2022. This increased the hospital’s threat surface.

But telemedicine is not the only factor contributing to the growing threat. Healthcare facilities of all types make heavy use of the latest life-saving IoT technologies such as robotic surgical devices, glucose or heart rate monitors, automated insulin delivery systems, and automated medical dispensers. While these important additions improve patient access to healthcare services, they also provide attackers with a variety of pathways into the hospital’s computer ecosystem.

This means hospitals need to implement more proactive and predictive organizational risk assessment and management techniques customized to their environment. What is suitable for university hospital systems may not work for emergency care facilities and community clinics.

By protecting the entire perimeter of a hospital or health care organization, security teams can reduce redundant cybersecurity controls, mitigate critical risks, and shield security threats from inside and outside the organization, such as third-party insurers and suppliers. can be notified.

Healthcare Security Requires Team Spirit

As mentioned above, the key to installing a good security program is that the program provides the highest quality patient care while considering the security of patient data. These controls must also comply with HIPAA standards to ensure that only authorized individuals have access to patient data.

A problem that plagues many medical security professionals is the “check box” syndrome. It’s easy to assume that you’re securing your environment by following a series of steps.

Each healthcare organization should strive to understand the specific risks that may be associated with the technology used to support daily operations and patient services. These goals should be communicated not only to IT teams and staff, but also to affiliates and vendors within the network so that the organization can ensure that there are no security gaps and risks are effectively mitigated. I have.

Dangers of business and personal email

Today, email is the primary vehicle used by threat actors to access networks across industries, and threat actors are no longer limiting their creativity to business email accounts.

It is imperative and must be communicated to employees that technology is not the only defense to ensure security. Evolving security awareness and education of staff and patients is important to explain some of the latest trends in private businesses and successful compromises of targeted personal email accounts. Individuals are also targeted through texts impersonating executives and powerful people.

Predictive risk management helps identify weaknesses in hospital personnel and technology networks. This unifies the hospital’s cyber strategy and improves visibility across the IT environment.

Anyway, it’s important to keep in mind that we are all human and this fact is one of the biggest threats to an organization’s security. Individual employee actions matter. Therefore, deploy access controls such as multi-factor authentication and biometrics to account for human error and add an extra layer of defense to prevent potential security incidents, saving you time, money and, as a result, Even lives must be saved.

To minimize the inherent security weaknesses that humans bring to the party, healthcare organizations should have strong cybersecurity training plans in place to ensure all employees catch unusual email requests. He cannot rely solely on his internal IT department or external vendors for cybersecurity. The goal is to build a more resilient team while mitigating inherent internal and external risks through strong cybersecurity training.

What is the future of medical data security?

Many, if not most, hospitals are moving their data to the cloud. This requires healthcare providers to adjust how they implement new and innovative technologies into their services to reduce risks to patient health, personal data or regulatory compliance.

This change requires a security-first mindset across the organization.

Like most industries, healthcare should consider adopting a Zero Trust approach. This security measure reduces an organization’s attack surface, creates precision response automation, and helps prevent breaches. With Zero Trust her security, users are authenticated, authorized and verified every time they request access to information, anywhere in the network.

Hosting virtual and in-person penetration tests is the next step for organizations to ensure their security measures are resistant to active threats. This ensures that criminals cannot physically or digitally break into your facility to obtain sensitive information or conduct future cyberattacks. These cyber hygiene checks can test staff response and system and network security capabilities against threats, giving organizations actionable insight into remaining weaknesses from experience.

The future of healthcare security depends heavily on organizations’ ability to align patient privacy and compliance standards with the ever-changing technology landscape. As accessibility and functionality expand, and the healthcare industry continues to modernize its practices, organizations should implement cybersecurity practices such as robust data management plans, regular training and penetration testing, and ongoing education on the latest threats. You have to maintain agility in your practice. Keeping sensitive patient data safe and secure is a team effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medcitynews.com/2022/12/health-tech-innovation-how-to-advance-data-security-to-support-healthcare-accessibility/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos