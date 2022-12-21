High On Life Sets Xbox Game Pass Record For Biggest Launch Of 2022





According to Microsoft, Squanch Games’ silly sci-fi shooter High On Life is not only the most popular game on Game Pass right now, it’s also the biggest Game Pass release of 2022 and the biggest third-party game pass in history. Launched by. High On Life isn’t just two of the biggest single-player games ever released on Game Pass, based on hours played in his first five days of release.

As of Monday, Squanch Games’ new Xbox and Windows PC releases are the most popular games on Game Pass, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Minecraft, FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 5, Rainbow Six Siege, and Halo Infinite on consoles and PC. That’s an impressive feat for a game published independently through Microsoft’s [email protected] program, but there are a few things that help explain why High On Life has set so many records. There is a reason.

For one thing, High On Life isn’t available on competing platforms and doesn’t have a Nintendo Switch or PlayStation version of the game. It’s effectively a Microsoft exclusive. High On Life also dropped in December, a typically slow month with few new game releases. In other words, there was little competition.

Game Pass hasn’t seen many AAA marquee releases in 2022. His delay to 2023 for Arkanes Redfall and Bethesdas Starfield meant that Microsoft’s lineup was thin this year compared to next year, when games like Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and STALKER 2 will also join Game Pass. . Thanks to Squanch Games founder Justin Roilands working on his Rick and Morty originals like High On Life with audiences built in, his titles got a chance to stand out and set records in this environment .

High On Life is a pretty good game in its own right, with decent shooting and solid first-person traversal, drawing some of its inspiration from the Metroid Prime games. Whether the Roilands brand of humor matches yours is another story. But as Polygons Ryan Gilliam pointed out in his recent Sub Gems column, this is a perfect example of a Game Pass game.

High on Life is a game where you either turn it off in the first 10 minutes or laugh your ass off to the first boss of the game. The great thing is that with Game Pass, any of these outcomes are perfectly acceptable. Either find a new game that makes you want to finish it, or delete it from your hard drive forever and never think about it again.

High On Life is available on Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X through Game Pass. Both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are $9.99/month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access for 70 more games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $14.99 per month and gives subscribers access to PC Game Pass and the Xbox Game Pass library, EA Play on both console and PC, and an Xbox Live Gold membership required for online multiplayer.

