Top Google Pixel Tips for 2022





More and more, there are Android hints, there are Pixel hints.

Owning a Google Pixel smartphone has become sort of your ticket to a unique top-of-the-line Android experience. Google’s pure vision for how the operating system itself works (and without the experience-damaging or even privacy-invading layers that other device makers like to put in their software) makes Google a very helpful Not to mention all the extra bits of . Great features only available in the Pixel environment The Google Pixel increasingly represents the best of Android. And as anyone who’s spent some time living with a Pixel knows, nothing else compares.

So this year, we wanted to put together a special series of Pixel-specific tips to complement our collection of more general Android tips from 2022. Users actively palming their Pixel. If you’re lucky enough to be part of that group, you deserve the best possible Pixel experience for her.

So, here are some of the most memorable Google Pixel tips Android Intelligence has provided over the past year. Read them and remember them. Then check out my free Pixel Academy e-course for a wealth of advanced Pixel knowledge.

Helpful hidden settings tips for Google Pixel 77

First, here are some that are unique to the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. If you have one of these 2022 devices, these often-overlooked settings will make your phone even smarter and, as a result, make your life even easier.

Added 9 hidden settings for Google Pixel 7

Part 2 of our previous article: The Pixel 7 has all sorts of superpowers beyond what it seems on the surface. Ready to discover your phone’s best buried treasure?

Hidden settings and optimizations for all Google Pixel phones 7 Google Pixel settings should be changed now

Well, for all you Pixel phone owners out there: these often-overlooked tweaks unlock some of the device’s most impressive advanced features.

10 Invisible Google Pixel Settings Worth Surface

Continuing from the previous item, these hidden options make your Pixel experience more comfortable and powerful, taking 20 seconds to adjust.

3 smart settings to extend your Google Pixel’s battery life

Google’s software intelligence boosts your stamina and increases your Pixel’s uptime.

7 hidden Pixel shortcuts you probably don’t use

No matter what Pixel you use, these great time-saving features add precious moments to your day.

Android-13 Related Pixel Tips Do you have a Google Pixel? Turn on this secret Android 13 switch

With Android 13, Pixel phones get some great new efficiency features, but it’s up to you to dig them out and enable them.

Best buried Android 13 treasures

Pay close attention to this one because you don’t want to miss these Android 13 jewels unseen on your favorite Pixel smartphone.

Pixel app enhancements and 8 additional hidden Pixel features for smarter calls

Make your life easier on your Pixel with these highly effective annoyance options.

Four-part Pixel notification conversion

This quick and easy enhancement will improve your interaction with your Pixel notifications.

10 next-level tricks for the Pixel Clock app

The Pixel phone’s clock app is incredibly smart and packed with thoughtful features, but it’s easy to overlook some of the most useful elements.

Bonus: For Pixel Watch Owners… 11 Hidden Pixel Watch Superpowers

The potential for the most powerful Pixel Watch is completely invisible. It’s time to make wearables more useful.

Hey guys, thank you for making the most of your precious Google Pixel over the past 12 months. Stay tuned for more Google Pixels to consider in 2023!

Don’t miss an ounce of Pixel magic. Sign up for the free Pixel Academy eCourse to discover hidden features and time-saving ways of his favorite Pixel phone, anytime on demand.

