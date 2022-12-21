UK tech sector remains #1 in Europe and #3 globally as sector resilience drives continued growth





Leveraging each country’s deep science and technology base, the UK is paving the way as a leading ecosystem for responsible, value-driven innovation More than 3 million people working in UK technology join world-class companies training a new generation of talent

The UK’s tech sector ends the year as Europe’s leading ecosystem, according to new figures from the Digital Economy Council’s Dealroom, with the US and China as the main challengers in a global context of difficult economic conditions. maintain the position of

In 2022, fast-growing UK tech companies will continue to raise near-record levels ($24 billion), surpassing France ($11.8 billion) and Germany ($9.1 billion) combined. surpass. This brings him to nearly $100 billion (97 billion) in total raised over the past five years.

Further statistics today show that the UK has:

144 unicorns and 237 futurecorns, and over 85,000 startups and scale-ups More high-growth companies than their European peers More venture capital investment than their European peers Regulations to foster digital innovation and competition Eight cities with two or more unicorns, including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Lightspeed Edinburgh, Nottingham and Oxford

The latest figures compiled by Dealroom for the Digital Economy Council highlight the success of the UK’s tech economy and its progress as a source of global innovation: Europe’s Silicon Valley. These factors are guiding the expansion of the company’s tech ecosystem, which now employs three million people across the country.

Sustained investment and growth has created a global tech powerhouse

Consistent growth across UK technology saw the industry reach the $1 trillion value milestone earlier this year, making it the third country to reach this valuation after the US and China. This means that the UK tech industry is more advanced than its European peers and is worth more than twice as much as Germany ($467.2 billion) and more than three times as much as France ($307.5 billion). We maintain our lead in terms of funding, number of unicorns and startups.

This has allowed the UK to create nearly 400 high-growth startups (valued at over $250 million) since 2000. This includes 144 unicorns, companies valued above his $1 billion, and 237 futurecorns, fast-growing companies projected to become the most valuable companies in the next few years. The new numbers show how the ecosystem is expanding, up from 116 unicorns and 204 future cones in the same period last year.

Laying the foundation for value-driven growth

Part of the UK’s strength in creating such a broad and vast tech ecosystem is its focus on combining innovation with standards and values. Earlier this year, the UK announced a new approach to regulating AI based on core principles such as safety, transparency and fairness. This aims to take a less centralized approach than the EU to reflect how AI is being used in their own sectors. The prime minister also announced that the government will give legal powers to the digital market sector, promote competition and level the playing field for challenging tech companies. All of this is geared toward creating the right environment to drive research, technology, and growth.

Introducing a new generation to technology

Upskilling and reskilling has become a key part of UK technology dominance, with nearly 3,000 edtech startups collectively raising $1.7 billion in funding over the past five years. Companies like Academy, Code First Girls, Immersive Labs, and Multiverse empower people of all ages to acquire the skills they need to succeed in tech jobs, from technical apprenticeships to coding, development, and cybersecurity. Emphasis on

According to Azuna, a smarter job search engine, UK companies are looking to hire a new generation of tech talent and prepare them for the future, up from 6,596 last November to more than 15,000 this year. We are hiring more entry-level technical positions. leader.

Take the lead with impact

While the UK continues to be the dominant country outside the US in fintech investment (about $10 billion raised this year), the UK is a major player in impact technology (the It is also becoming a major hub for companies that create technical solutions. There are about 1,200 impact tech companies in the UK and this year she raised $3.12 billion.

Green energy has received the majority of the investment, such as Newcleo (258 million), a start-up that is developing technology that enables safe uranium recycling. Scale-up to tackle inequalities in healthcare, including Cera, which brings innovation to social care, raised $263 million for a vertical farming company that uses technology to grow food more sustainably. One GrowUp Farms raised his $100 million. The steady influx of investment in impact technology means that the sector now employs more than 53,500 people, up from 37,500 last year.

Local strengths make a difference

Innovation is spread across the country, with two or more unicorn companies in eight cities including Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh, Leeds, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Oxford. These high-growth companies are using decades of science and technology research and development to develop finance (Interactive Investor – democratizing investment), sustainable travel (Vertical Aerospace – electric aircraft), health research ( It is revolutionizing fields such as Oxford Nanopore – Portable DNA). sequencing) and electronic device development (CSR – semiconductors).

In total, these cities have 112 unicorn companies, more than France (36) and Germany (63) combined, and a strong pipeline of global tech leaders being created above and below the UK. is shown. In fact, Cambridge was recently named the best university in the world for producing successful tech founders, ahead of the likes of Harvard and her MIT. Over 500 alumni founders have raised over $10 million in her funding. Oxford placed her 410th and he came third. Bristol (173rd), Nottingham (100th) and London (98th) all made the top 20 thanks to their deep interest in technology and science.

Finding the Next Source of Global Innovation

It’s also what’s attracting international investors to expand its footprint in London and the UK to access a growing network of entrepreneurs in the new Silicon Valley: General Catalyst, Sequoia and Lightspeed. U.S. investors, including U.S. investors, have increased their teams in the U.K. after opening in 2022. With a new office here last year, global firm New Enterprise Associates announced its first U.K.-based partner in October. adopted. Meanwhile, European investor Earlybird VC opened a new office in London earlier this year. This follows a year of strong fundraising for the UK-based fund, where he raised 9.2 billion this year, up from 9.0 billion in the same period in 2021.

Digital Minister Paul Sculley said:

UK technology remains resilient in the face of global challenges, ending the year as one of the world’s leading destinations for digital business. This is good news and reflects our innovative approach to technology regulation, our continued support for start-ups and our ambition to improve people’s digital skills.

end

Note to editors:

Deal Room investment data is as of Thursday, December 8, 2022, driven by a combination of factors including early-stage, breakout, late-stage funding, college talent, patents, unicorns, and $1 billion+ exits. , London is now the top tech ecosystem outside the US. deal room. This surpasses other major cities such as Paris, Tel Aviv and Beijing.

About DEC:

The Digital Economy Council is a non-statutory advisory board of independent members established to provide advice to governments. Its purpose is to leverage industry expertise and a broad tech community to develop a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone.

About Deal Room:

Dealroom.co is a leading data provider on startups, growth companies and technology ecosystems in Europe and around the world. Founded in Amsterdam in 2013, Dealroom.co currently works with many of the world’s most prominent investors, entrepreneurs and government agencies to provide transparency, analysis and insight into startup and venture capital activity. doing.

About Asuna:

Adzuna is a smarter, more transparent job search engine used by tens of millions of monthly visitors. With all the work in one place he loves to connect people to better, more fulfilling jobs and to harness the amazing power of technology to keep jobs in the UK.

Adzuna provides real-time data for the Number 10 Dashboard, the Cabinet Office and the National Bureau of Statistics Labor Market Index. In 2018, Adzuna won the contract to operate Find a job, one of his most used online services by the UK government.

Adzuna.co.uk was founded in 2011 by Andrew Hunter and Doug Monro, formerly of eBay, Gumtree, Qype and Zoopla, and is backed by leading venture capital firms LocalGlobe, Index Ventures and Smedvig Capital. I’m here.

We’ve spent 10 years developing a smarter, more transparent job search. This helps job seekers around the world (in 20 countries) find the right role faster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-tech-sector-retains-1-spot-in-europe-and-3-in-world-as-sector-resilience-brings-continued-growth

