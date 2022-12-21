Poll Controls Twitter: Musk’s Latest Innovation





Elon Musk has played many roles in 21st-century drama, but who would have thought he would also try out the role of a populist monarch?

But the billionaire entrepreneur’s attempts to innovate in the field of technology governance will only succeed if he pays the price he deserves in the past.

Musk recently introduced a policy-making process at Twitter that runs counter to the bureaucratic, Byzantine procedures of most tech companies. He made several decisions, including restoring accounts that had been closed by previous Twitter administration, through polls inserted into his tweets.

He also played Caesar, the first de facto Roman emperor. When Caesar sarcastically tried to resist his honor of becoming king, the crowd held out the crown over and over again at his one of the games in his honor. Similarly, Musk asked if his Twitter head should step down as well. His 57.5% of 17 million voters said yes.

He later tweeted, “Be careful what you want because you might get it,” while staying in power anyway.

Musk’s Twitter vibe isn’t just metaphorically resembling an ancient Roman game. The site combines verbal gladiator fights with vulgar slapstick interludes that take place in the Colosseum between matches.

More importantly, Musk appears to be trying to revamp Twitter’s policy-making process. It refreshes the world of technology in a unique way. For too long, the tech company universe has been dominated by his two basic governance models. It is a benevolent dictator run by a recognizable figurehead and a black-box corporate bureaucracy run by a few people elected in a generally opaque way.

Honestly, as Aristotle said long ago, any government can only be one of these three kinds. What our digital leaders may not know is that each type of Aristotelian governance can be good or bad.

The rule of one can be tyrannical (think Mao, Stalin, Hitler) or legal (think the presidents of France and America or the king of England). Republican Roman Senate elected from those who have done outstanding public service) Even rule of the majority can be a brilliant (Switzerland or Athenian democracy) or a terrible (French Republic of the Great Terror) idea. .

But Aristotle has taught us that an ideal political system should combine three types of governance in a way that maximizes the positive aspects of each and minimizes the destructive aspects of all. rice field. The United States government, with its imperial presidency, meritocratic judicial system, and parliament of the people, combines her three preferred forms of government, but does so intentionally.

If Musk wants to invent a new type of technological governance, he should pay attention to those who thought deeply and practiced the art of government long before him. His attempt to do so will only work if two conditions are met.

First, we need to understand that for Twitter to thrive and survive his retirement and lack of interest, his role must be that of a constitutional monarch.

Second, popular governance elements on Twitter should be representative. His current polls are large but largely unrepresentative. Latest stats put him at 250 million users on Twitter, many of whom live outside the United States. A poll he conducted regarding his role as head of Twitter garnered 17 million votes. Some might say that Mr. Musk’s 17 million votes are not representative, given that he can predict public opinion with 1,000 respondents in a typical national poll. However, given Twitter’s algorithm, one should wonder if most of these aren’t his Musk followers. It’s like the president of the United States asking his party members only if they are doing a good job.

Biden’s Border Crisis: Title 42 Is a Distraction, Not a Solution

Finally, a future balanced technology governance model should consider the advice of an “informed few” individuals with practical and theoretical experience in policymaking, technology, and business. However, they may be influenced by the nature of their work, fear of losing their jobs, or be tempted to liberate their roles because they believe the bureaucracy will guarantee their actions. Twitter needs a Senate of Sensible Experts to advise and debate leaders on course of action.

Of course, this balance of power model may be too much or too early (or too late) for the tech world to adopt. But no one, not even Musk, should dare to consider himself an innovator if he can’t at least consider the wisdom of the past.

Dr. Sorin Matei is Associate Dean of Research and Graduate Education at the Liberal Arts College and Professor of Communication Studies at Purdue University, studying the relationship between information technology, collective behavior, and social structure in various contexts. . He is a Senior Research Fellow at his Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue.

