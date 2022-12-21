Ethical principles governing emerging technologies that most organizations lack





A new report from Deloitte discusses the importance of ethics, the types of misuse of new technologies, and the approaches businesses can take to enforce standards.

Image: Duncan Andison/Adobe Stock

A new Deloitte study finds that when it comes to applying ethical frameworks and leading practices to emerging technologies, the disruptive stage of entrepreneurship—act fast and break things—is more than just acting fast and staying up to date with the latest technology. It has been replaced by the mantra of catching up.

Reference: Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

The company’s first annual State of Ethics and Trust in Technology report defines emerging technologies, identifies credible ethical standards, describes different approaches to operating those standards, and identifies short-term actions that can be taken. Encourage.

Laser Focus on Emerging Technologies

According to Deloitte, many companies want to ride on the cutting edge of technology to stay competitive and gain benefits such as improved customer experiences, operational efficiencies and newly enabled use cases. .

But these technologies are often developing so quickly that few companies stop to consider their ethical implications, the report notes. With great power comes great responsibility. And with unprecedented opportunities, the promise of emerging technologies comes with the potential for their misuse.

This report defines emerging technologies as digitally enabled tools that represent new and significant developments in a particular field. These fall into several categories, including cognitive technologies, quantum computing, robotics, digital reality, and distributed ledger technologies.

Survey respondents said the emerging technologies with the highest potential for social benefit are cognitive technology (33%), digital reality (14%) and self-driving cars (11%). Conversely, respondents identified cognitive technology (41%), digital reality (16%), and distributed ledger technology (13%) as the technologies most likely to pose significant ethical risks.

Innovation details

One of the more stark findings is that 87% of respondents said they don’t have or aren’t sure they have specific ethical principles governing emerging technologies, with the exception of cognitive technologies.

According to the report, only 47% of respondents update these principles at least once a year for companies that have overarching and overarching sound ethical principles for emerging technologies.

Potential Benefits and Misuses

This report outlines the current and potential benefits and misuses of new technologies. Benefits include:

Current: The democratization of financial investment will enable ordinary people to access global financial markets. Current: Drones can provide just-in-time emergency medical care. Now: AI can help workers reduce repetitive tasks and free them up for more creative pursuits. Possibility: Quantum computing could help stop human trafficking. Possibilities: Unmanned aerial vehicles have the potential to revolutionize transportation.

Misuses of emerging technologies to keep in mind include:

Current: Personal data from wearable devices may be sold for advertising/marketing purposes. Currently: AI models can handle biases poorly. Possibility: Metaverse villains may regenerate as new identities and continue their unethical behavior. Possibility: Quantum cryptography may not keep up with quantum computing, creating uncertainty about blockchain and cryptographic value.Why it’s important to establish ethical principles for emerging technologies

As a result, emerging technologies promise many benefits, but companies offering emerging technology products and services must keep ethical considerations in mind if they want to secure short- and long-term value. There is, the report advises. Companies that ignore or downplay the ethical issues associated with emerging technologies risk suffering many forms of harm.

These injuries include:

Harmful rumor

As an example, the report found that the U.S. Treasury Department has imposed investment restrictions on Chinese drone manufacturers because of their role in facilitating human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic and religious minorities in China. I am pointing out that

Legal damage

Citing the number of high-profile lawsuits against tech companies over the past few years, failures in emerging technologies can leave companies vulnerable to litigation.

For example, one cryptocurrency lending firm used unethical Ponzi scheme-like practices to support growth and profitability, the report notes. The company has filed for bankruptcy and is facing class action lawsuits after the 2022 crypto market crash and lack of funds for account holders. Given these consequences, consumers are often hesitant to take advantage of similar technologies.

Turnover

Employees appreciate transparency and ethical behavior. According to the report, one in three of her employees has quit her job due to ethical concerns.

Considering that employee turnover costs can range from 25% to as much as 200% of an employee’s compensation, it is unnecessarily costly to terminate an employee due to ethical issues, the report said. says.

The economic damage from ethical mistakes can be staggering

These types of losses typically lead to lower corporate profitability, with estimates of the cost of mitigation and fines for ethical missteps for technology companies as high as $70 billion in recent years, according to the report.

Conversely, when companies apply clear trust and ethical principles to their technology use cases, the resulting transparency can increase consumer confidence in the company and its products, the report states. I’m here. To avoid the negative and costly consequences of ignoring ethical standards, companies need to be more active than ever when it comes to developing and enforcing ethical principles for emerging technologies.

One way to potentially mitigate the risk of ethical missteps is to enforce company policy. Download these TechRepublic premium resources now: Ethics Policy: Vendor Relationships and Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/ethical-principles-emerging-tech-lacking/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos