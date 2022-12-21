Why is Google making the Pixel Tablet Pro?





All signs point to Google releasing not one but two Android tablets in 2023.

For over a decade, Google and other device makers have been trying to make Android tablets truly competitive with Apple’s iPad. Whether or not these efforts were successful is debatable, but Google itself has been out of the Android tablet space for a long time. Even the 2015 Pixel C tablet was originally supposed to run on ChromeOS instead of Android, so the Nexus 9 Google’s latest tablet is now for his Android.

In some ways, it makes a lot of sense for Google to use ChromeOS as the best tablet experience. After all, Chromebooks can run Android apps and have a full desktop experience at your fingertips when you snap the keyboard and mouse. The Pixelbook has proven to be the best device ever, but the same couldn’t be said for Google’s latest tablet, the 2018 Pixel Slate.

Whereas the Pixelbook delivered a great balance between laptop and tablet and was judged against other laptops/Chromebooks, the Pixel Slate was a tablet first, taking on iPads and even Android tablets. Without going into too much detail, you can read more about that story in our previous article. It wasn’t an attractive tablet.

This failure led Google to cancel two other tablet projects in progress. Despite its failures, the work Google has done to make ChromeOS tablets great has ultimately paved the way for some of the great tablets available today, like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet series.

Fast forward to 2022 and Google has multiple new visions of what tablets can do and the role they play in our daily lives. On the other hand, Google points out that Android tablets often go unused for a significant amount of time. To give your idle home tablet a new lease of life (and be ready to charge and go instantly), place your Google Pixel tablet in the dock and it becomes a Nest Hub-like smart display.

This vision makes perfect sense for a more affordable iteration of Pixel tablets aimed at simple entertainment and smart home control. However, this does not match the existence of the high-end “Pixel Tablet Pro”. There are many signs that Google is preparing for this, with new evidence emerging regularly.

The “Pro” designation suggests that Google is once again trying to create a tablet that can handle regular work productivity. This leads to Google’s second strategy for the future of Android tablets. Earlier this year, Google’s CTO for tablets, Rich Miner, shared his vision for an Android tablet that runs all-new apps and experiences made possible by the use of a stylus.

If tablets really become this new device for people to be creative and productive, what new apps will take advantage of people who may have been doing stylus-enabled things from the start? What does it mean for mobility on tablets that laptops don’t?

rich miner

To that end, Google says the Pixel Tablet will support the USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pen, making it the first Android device to do so. Essentially, instead of requiring an expensive Google-branded accessory, buy a USI stylus or use one you might already own from another device and use it with your Pixel tablet. to achieve excellent accuracy and pressure sensitivity.

More precise details of the tablet’s stylus support have yet to be revealed, but USI pen compatibility is well suited for the productivity-focused Pixel Tablet Pro. Especially when Google and third-party apps are updated and work well.Conversely, skipping stylus support is one of the ways Google keeps costs down on his mainstream Pixel tablet model.

Meanwhile, with many of Google’s Android apps and even Android itself, the company has worked hard to make its operating system more keyboard-friendly. Google Docs and other Workspace apps have added useful keyboard shortcuts, and the latest Android beta release will add the ability to easily open certain apps with just the keyboard. Even better, last week saw tangible progress in Android’s long-awaited “desktop” mode.

As my colleague Abner Li reported in October, Google has made it clear that it will work with both in-house and third-party developers to deliver a great productivity experience for the Pixel Tablet.

Between keyboard and/or stylus accessories and the enhanced core specs that “Pro” devices typically bring, the Pixel Tablet Pro is perfectly positioned to act as a showpiece for where Google wants to use Android on the big screen. The only question is whether that vision will be realized in time for early adopters of Google’s upcoming device, or whether other tablet makers such as Lenovo and Samsung will reap the benefits.

FTC: I use automated affiliate links to earn income. more.

For more information, visit 9to5Google on YouTube.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2022/12/20/why-pixel-tablet-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos