Dateline Rice on December 16, 2022 | Rice News | News and Media Relations





Domestic/International

Chinese Companies Flock to Indonesia for Nickel Michelle Michot Foss, Fellow in Energy and Minerals at the Baker Institute for Public Policy’s Center for Energy Research, said in Bloomberg (subscription required) http://dateline. rice/dec -16-phos

Haitian-American President Claudine Gaye Reginald Desroches is mentioned as Harvard’s next president.The Haitian Times (subscription required)

Hard, Not Easy One article refers to President John F. Kennedy’s “Moon Speech” given on September 12, 1962 in Rice.

As graduate student union activity grows, the university has increased scholarships, and a merit article states that Rice is one of several universities increasing graduate student scholarships.Forbeshttp: //dateline.rice/dec-16-forbes

houston, texas

Mark Cuban has a Vegas-like vision for Dallas. If Texas Allows Casino Gambling, It’s The New Mabus Arena Mark Jones, Joseph D. Jamel, Chair of Latin American Studies, Professor of Political Science and Fellow of Political Science at the Baker Institute for Public Policy, quoted The Dallas Morning News (This article was also published on MSN Sports) http://dateline.rice/dec-16-jones

Here are the top stories of Houston’s health tech innovations this year at the 10th annual Texas Life hosted by BioHouston and the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship.InnovationMap http://dateline.rice/dec-16-innomap A collection of science forums.

New York City’s mission highlights Houston’s key role in the energy transition and features alumni Matt Harrigan.

TSU leads aviation at Ellington Airport and was awarded $1 million in funding from the city for health equity. Rice is mentioned.

broadcast

Impact of Inflation on Rural Hospitals (December 16, 2022) Vivian Ho, chair of the James A. Baker III Institute for Health Economics at the Baker Institute for Public Policy Center for Health and Biological Sciences, said that Interviewed about the hospital, she also participates. In this week’s news “good, bad, ugly” roundtable. In a later segment, Rice’s former media relationship director Doug Miller reflects on the July 20, 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing experience. dateline.rice/dec-16-ho-miller Ban Texas Youth From Social Media: This Week’s ‘Good, Bad, Ugly’ Houston Public Mediahttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-ho

‘Get up! The broadcast with SallyMac & Lina’A features a video of a Dallas high school student finding out that she passed her Rice.

The Houston Morning Show broadcast features a collaborative study of 33 rice football players to determine the diagnostic potential of the gut microbiome to track the effects of concussion.KRIV-TV (Houston )http://dateline.rice/dec-16-kriv

trade/professional

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope reveals young stars in the early stages of formation. One article cited her Megan Reiter, an assistant professor of physics and astronomy, as leading her Cliff study of the Carina Nebula’s cosmic at her James Webb Space Telescope at NASA. I’m here. Phys.orghttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-reiter

Green Graphene: Recycling Used Lithium Ion Batteries to Recover Valuable Metal Resources To Produce Graphene from Rechargeable Lithium Ion Batteries by James Tour, TT and WF Chao Chair of Chemistry and Professor of Materials Science Articles and nanoengineering featuring Rice’s work using flash joule heating, and graduate student Weiyin Chen.AZo Cleantechhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-tour-chen

Lame Duck Energy Bill Threatens International Relations One article cites a 2019 study by the Baker Institute for Public Policy into cartel laws banning oil production and exports.

Major Texas Storm Surge Project Included in Defense Bill Article cites Rice’s study of potential Category 4 hurricane storm surges along the Houston Ship Channel.Insurance Journal http://dateline.rice/dec- 16-ij

sports

Freshman QB AJ Padgett accepts the chance to start with a bowl of Rice. The article previews Rice’s football his team’s matchup against the University of Southern Mississippi at his LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on December 17. The first article featured his AJ Padgett of The Owls, citing head his coach Mike Bloomgren and assistant his coach Marquez Tuia Sosopo. In the second article, recruitment coordinator and assistant coach Greg He features Liberty and mentions assistant his coach Brian Smith. Player Trey Phillippi is highlighted in his third installment roundup for the Houston Chronicle. WKRG Online mentions that Owl has done volunteer work in his mobile community. .rice/dec-16-padgett-bloomgren-tuiasosopoRice’s bowl game marks the comeback of his coach’s “Hail His Mary” assistant after lung and kidney transplants. -smithLendingTree BowlHattiesburg American http://dateline.rice/dec-16-haUSM Southern Miss Football vs. Rice Three Keys USM, Rice in the mobile community ahead of LendingTree BowlWKRG Onlinehttp://dateline.rice/dec-16 Spend the Day – wkrgRice Owls 2022 LendingTree Bowl Notes and Stories SB Nationhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-sbnLendingTree Bowl Preview: Southern Mistakes Rice OwlsMiami Heraldhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16- mhFB: Bowl season kicks off with two C-USA tilts for FridayConference USAhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-cusa’Fox 10 News’WALA-TV (Mobile, AL)http://dateline.rice/ dec-16-wala (This segment aired 6 times.) Montgomery County 2022 Bowl Game Guide Houston Chronicle (Subscription required) http://dateline.rice/dec-16-phillippi2022-23 College Football Bowl Game Schedules, Scores, TV Channels, Times NCAAhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16- ncaa2022-23 College Bowl Games: Top Confidence Football Pool Picks, Predictions, Schedules, Computer Model Rankings CBS Sportshttp: //dateline.rice/dec-16-cbs After another year of college football bowl jokes, try not to laugh Delaware online http:/ /dateline.rice/dec-16-do

Rice Beats North America 92-54 One article states that Rice’s men’s basketball team beat North American University 92-52 on December 15th. It was also featured in over 100 of his other media outlets. ) http://dateline.rice/dec-16-olivariOlivari scored his 1,000 points and Rice beat his 92-54 BVM his sport in North America (this article was written on his December 16th (Also published in print). .)http://dateline.rice/dec-16-olivari’KPRC Channel 2 News’KPRC-TV (Houston)http://dateline.rice/dec-16-olivari

Black leads Northwestern State against Rice after 31-point game One article says Rice’s men’s basketball team is scheduled to face Northwestern State University on December 17th. US/dec-16-ts

Texas Tech Keeps Cats Away in Lubbock One article says that Rice’s women’s basketball team is scheduled to face Sam Houston State University on December 16th.

Recruiting: 2023 cornerback Javien Tobiano commits to LSU The article mentions rice football player Juma Tobiano.

Former North Shore coach David Amond mentions THSCA Hall of Famer Rice Stadium.

UTSA Takes Next Steps in Pursuit of First Bowl Win Picture of Rice footballer Wiley Greene during a game against the University of Texas in San Antonio on Nov. 19. 16-greenUTSA veterans see off at Cure Bowl Prepare for the San Antonio Express-News (Subscription required; this article also appeared in print on December 17) http://dateline.rice/dec-16-expnews

WKBN Announces 5 Blocks of Granite: Valley’s Top Lineman Award Revealed The article featuring Patrick Valente says he has committed to playing football for Rice. rice/dec-16-wkbn

College Basketball Power Rankings: Kendrick Davis Overtakes Terrence Shannon Jr. in Top 10 Transfers Update Rice’s men’s basketball team lost 87-81 to the University of Texas at Austin on Dec. 12, according to the article. 247Sports.comhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-247 Texas, Baylor basketball is in Dallas this weekend. Dallas Morning News http://dateline.rice/dec-16-tdmn

Football Adds Notable Transfers Mia Justus, Abby Allen, Abha O’Mahany One article mentions that Rice’s football team lost to the University of Texas at Austin last season.TexasSports.comhttp: //dateline.rice/dec-16-ts

We’ve charted all 999 Vikings games you’ve ever played. Check out that portrait of joy and pain. There is an article that Super Bowl VIII was held at Rice Stadium.

Blizzard Adds Two Offensive Additions Former Rice Footballer Jovan Woolford is featured.OurSportsCentral.comhttp://dateline.rice/dec-16-woolford

news release

Webb Space Telescope reveals previously obscured nascent star US astronomer Megan Reiter and colleagues have ‘dive deep’ into one of the first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope . Earth. The study provides a glimpse of what astronomers will discover with Webb’s near-infrared camera. The camera is designed to peer through clouds of interstellar dust that have previously blocked astronomers’ view of stellar nurseries, especially those that give rise to stars similar to Earth’s Sun. dateline.rice/dec-16-news-release-reiter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.rice.edu/news/2022/dateline-rice-dec-16-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos