NFL Sunday ticket rights may be directed to Google’s YouTube TV, reports





Google can prepare for a lot of football. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday night that the search giant is in “pre-negotiations” to acquire the rights to his NFL Sunday Ticket. The deal could be announced on Wednesday, according to reports.

The NFL declined to comment. Google did not immediately respond to CNET’s request for comment.

If the deal goes through, Google will take over rights to Sunday Ticket from DirecTV, which has been the package’s exclusive home since 1994. They often use NFL games as a way to attract and retain subscribers.

The Sunday Ticket package will be available to stream as an add-on on YouTube TV, Google’s $65-per-month streaming TV service, and one of YouTube’s primetime channels, according to the journal. The latter service, announced in November, is Google’s way of offering premium content directly on YouTube from providers like Starz, Showtime, Epix and Paramount Plus.

It’s unclear how much Google will charge for the Sunday Ticket. For a full season, DirecTV previously priced the service around $300 for the base Sunday Ticket service, or $400 for the “Max” version, which includes additional channels such as RedZone.

The NFL is reportedly asking Sunday Ticket for $2.5 billion a year in a new deal, which is steep for content, but the hefty price tag hasn’t stopped Apple, Amazon, or Disney from bidding for the rights. Amazon is reportedly paying the NFL $1 billion a year to exclusively host Thursday Night Football games this fall.

Unlike deals with Amazon to stream games on Amazon-owned Prime Video and Twitch platforms, Sunday Ticket does not prevent you from watching your local CBS or Fox Sunday broadcasts on your TV.

As an off-market option, you can watch games that are broadcast in other parts of the country, but not necessarily on your local station. For example, if you live in Miami and the Chargers game against the Broncos isn’t airing locally on his CBS affiliate, you can watch it on YouTube through Sunday Ticket.

Like DirecTV, YouTube TV is a live TV service, offering all major local channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and NFL Network. While YouTube TV’s Sunday Ticket won’t let you watch games on streaming services like Amazon and ESPN Plus, Google’s TV service is your go-to place to stream nearly any NFL action you want. may become.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/nfl-sunday-ticket-rights-may-be-heading-to-googles-youtube-tv-report-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos