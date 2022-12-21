‘Avatar: Path of Water’ Creates Sequel From AV Technology Innovations on Screen and Theater





Avatar: Path of Water has been an international commercial success, with much analysis surrounding its AV innovations. In 2009, director James Cameron introduced audiences to a new world with his record-breaking blockbuster Avatar. And Pandora wasn’t the only novelty for moviegoers. His revolutionary 3D visual effects kept viewers on repeat viewings.

It’s been a long time since then, and one wonders if there’s a reason people are packing theaters again for another trip to Pandora, in the post-pandemic era of dwindling ticket receipts. Who could reach the pinnacle of visual excellence? Are you maxing out your special effects, motion capture, and CG technology? Never bet on Jim Cameron.

Cameron’s second book, Avatar: Path of Water, is more than just a continuation of Navi’s story. It is the sequel to technological innovation. To bring this new story to life, Cameron needed to bring his AV technology innovations to the forefront. The action this time was mainly done underwater, and there was no technology to capture the action realistically. So Cameron invented it.

From new camera systems used to create state-of-the-art 3D effects, to innovations in the motion capture process, Cameron pulls every trick to immerse moviegoers in 2022 into a world that feels more real than it did in 2009. . This type of innovation not only opens new opportunities for AV content his designers, but also for AV integrators as cinemas adapt to take full advantage of the visual wonder of cinema.

MarketScale resident AV junkie and Pro AV Today host Ben Thomas can’t wait to experience Avatar: The Way of Water, offering the technology today’s theater audience can expect. should be expanded and kept sharp by the AV community. From 3D to DBox’s haptic capabilities, take note.

Ben’s thoughts

“It’s not often you hear the AV community rave about the movie-going experience these days. ” will change with the release of As we look back on 2009, we look at some of the innovations in filmmaking and distribution brought about by James Cameron. It’s his motion capture technology and his 3FD, CGI and other innovations. What we’re really talking about is not just some of these same technologies, MoCap is still very prevalent, but haptic technology, haptic experiences in theaters, advanced 3D experiences, formerly We are also considering things like rendering the world that was impossible. It was unimaginable.

Early reviews say it’s more of a visual feast than the first. Based on what the internet is saying, especially for those of us in the AV community, this seems like one such movie if you’re willing to spend an extra $10 to $15 to watch it in 3D or DBox. what to see.

This could be a major innovation for theaters. Especially with the battle raging between streaming and in-person experiences, it could be the perfect time to bring many people back to the movie-going experience. . Please check it. I haven’t seen it yet, but it’s always been an experience when James Cameron is involved.

Article written by James Kent.

