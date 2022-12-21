NFL signs deal with Google’s YouTube for Sunday ticket package: source





The NFL is nearing a deal to divert the highly coveted Sunday tickets from the Market Games package to Google’s YouTube, a source close to the NFL confirmed to The Athletic. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the news. Here’s what you should know:

The deal marks the end of DirecTV, which has offered packages for nearly 30 years, and emphasizes the shift to sports streaming. The NFL was looking for over $2 billion a year. Apple has been the frontrunner for some time, but pulled out of talks a few weeks ago.inside story

The deal, which requires an owner vote, ended DirecTV’s long reign, which launched the package in 1994, giving fans who lived outside their favorite team’s market the opportunity to watch the game. The NFL and Google declined to comment.

The deal marks yet another major inflection point for media as major sports properties move from traditional carriers to streaming. Ironically, his DirecTV in the early 1990s was considered a pioneer of satellite services. Now it’s lost to the hot medium of sports.

Google’s YouTube and YouTube TV can be a successful subscription business with Sunday Ticket. It was not possible to determine how much Google, a division of Alphabet, was paying. DirecTV was paying an average of $1.5 billion a year, while the NFL wanted at least another $1 billion.

However, it’s unclear if the league got that much. The value of Sunday tickets for many has been eroded by the number of domestic windows scooping the Christmas Day game and his third Thanksgiving game from Amazon Primeto’s Thursday Night Footballnow. increase.

Also of note is whether the deal includes a carve-out to sell the bar and restaurant separately. Amazon sublicenses Thursday Night Football’s DirecTV to bars and restaurants that would typically struggle to stream the game. So DirecTV might be able to keep part of the Sunday Ticket this way.

Apple has long been the NFL’s frontrunner and coveted, but recently pulled out of negotiations after disagreeing with the terms of the deal.

details remain

You’ll have to enter a lot of details: How much does YouTube charge for Sunday Ticket? Do you sell packages of individual games for just one team? YouTube TV or YouTube Premium ($11.99 per month for ad-free videos? Do you need a subscription to a platform for your site?

With 2 million subscribers, many of which are heavily discounted, it’s no secret that DirecTV has lost heavily on the service from a financial point of view, so pricing will be interesting. I guess. DirecTV charged him a base fee of $300 to $400 per season, not enough to explain his average annual payout to the NFL of $1.5 billion. DirecTV considered the package a loss leader as it won customers.

The move clearly fulfills the NFL’s goal of making the Sunday Ticket more accessible. Signing up for YouTube Premium and then the Sunday Ticket is a lot easier than getting satellite (DirecTV offered streaming options in areas where satellite reception wasn’t possible).

must read

