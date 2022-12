Vector Health Labs Acquires AI-Driven Mental Health Tech Startup Get A-Head

The deal was valued at $17 million.

Toronto-based Get A-Head, an online mental health training and delivery platform, has been acquired by Vector Health Labs for $17 million.

According to Get A-Head, the integration into Vector Health will enable Vector Health to offer services that include mental health support, from telehealth and non-invasive lab testing.

Get A-Head has delivered more than 14,000 sessions to students in need of treatment since the start of the 2022-2023 academic year.

Founded by Ahad Bandealy in 2019, Get A-Head provides educational institutions, practice clinical therapists, and businesses with a digital infrastructure to deliver and manage mental health services to their students, members, and employees. We provide a SaaS platform.

The Get A-Heads platform can be used in two ways: serving patients and training psychology graduate students.

Get A-Head claims its AI-driven natural language processing technology can recognize patients’ language patterns and word usage to provide key indicators of trust, authenticity, and cognitive processing. increase. According to the startup, this will help teaching professors teach graduate trainees how to develop a more empathetic tone with their patients while focusing on the specific therapeutic areas they need.

The Department of Universities recently implemented Get A-Heads technology in all of Ontario’s post-secondary institutions after a successful pilot at the University of Waterloo in 2020.

Get A-Head says the need for mental health care has increased dramatically in recent years, and in certain jurisdictions, such as Ontario, the supply of qualified professionals has fallen short of demand. increase. Since the start of the 2023 academic year, he has provided more than 14,000 sessions to students in need of treatment, according to the startup.

This year’s National College Health Assessment found an increase in combined anxiety and depression rates compared to 2019. The survey also reported an interest in seeking help among students, with nearly 80% of respondents saying they would consider contacting a psychiatrist. health expert.

Chris Mushquash, Ph.D., Professor of Psychology at Lakehead University, said:

Mushquash, who is also a board member of the Ontario Psychological Society, said Get A-Heads’ ability to support the mental health needs of the post-secondary student population while helping graduate students meet their training requirements is transformative. I added that there is.

Get A-Head, now under Vector Health, said it would expand its platform offering, but did not provide specific details. Bandealy will continue to lead Get A-Head as Vector Health’s CEO and Chief Digital Officer.

Vector Health is a Canadian health tech and service provider. The company is the owner and operator of the licensed Ontario Institute and also owns Tulip Health, a virtual platform that provides virtual appointments to Ontario residents.

Featured image courtesy of Get A-Head.

