Redmi Note 12 Pro, iQoo 11 and other smartphones coming soon in India





Smartphone brands are gearing up to launch new products in 2023. Xiaomi has already announced that the Redmi Note 12 Pro series will be introduced to India on his January 5th. Similarly, Vivos sub-brand iQoo has announced that it will unveil his iQoo 11 phone in the country on January 10th.India coming soon

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is already available in China. The price starts at 2,099 yuan (about 23,000 FR). The phone comes with a 6.67 inch Full HD OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. We plan to offer up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. To perform the camera role, the device offers a 200 MP primary camera on the back.

redmi note 12 pro

Like the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, the Redmi Note 12 Pro has already launched in China. The handset comes with similar specifications as the Plus model. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and running on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 operating system. However, instead of a 200 MP camera, Redmi Note 12 Pro offers a 50 MP camera. It also offers 67 watts of charging support. Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus comes with 120 Watt fast charging.

Iku 11

The iQoo 11 smartphone will be announced in Japan on January 10th. It can have up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset and can run Android 13 right out of the box. It has a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor on the back, which can be paired with a 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor.

Techno Phantom X2

As announced by the company, pre-orders for the Tecno Phantom X2 will begin on January 2nd, 2023 via Amazon, with sales starting January 9th. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate display and has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64MP primary sensor.The handset runs on his HiOS 12 based on Android 12 and comes with a 6.8 inch FHD+ screen.

