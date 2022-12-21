VCs miss out on new and innovative ideas. Here’s why (and what you can do about it):





It’s a tough time for technology investments. The S&P and his NASDAQ fell, and so did crypto. The S&P 500 fell 19% at the start of the year, his tech-heavy NASDAQ lost nearly 30% of its value in the same period, and some of the biggest tech giants report disappointing earnings. .

The crypto winter continues, after the collapse of FTX earlier this month, Bitcoin and Ethereum prices crashed, wiping nearly $200 billion from the crypto market in just a few days. Needless to say, on the surface, this may not seem like the right time to invest in technology. In fact, many investors are pushing big tech stocks down in favor of “old economy” stocks. Still, is this an opportunity to invest in undervalued companies?

tier 1 waste

For large VC funds, investors often look to partner with startups capable of achieving $50 billion or more in order to get a return of 3-5 times the fund. But that’s a tough one, as only 48 of his public tech companies are currently valued at over $50 billion, and more than 1,000 venture funds are eyeing those few.

Additionally, since VCs typically only underwrite 20 or 30 companies per fund, they often use “pattern recognition”, which uses past experience to make more efficient decisions about current investments. But what can happen is that their portfolio companies are all very similar.

This can be a problem for entrepreneurs who apply for VC funding that doesn’t fit the “tried and tested” criteria many VCs use to decide whether to invest. You’ll find that the majority of it is directed at white, Ivy League type entrepreneurs. Only 0.12% of venture capital went to black entrepreneurs in the third quarter of this year.

Even if these startups have the potential to be the next big thing, they’re going to have a hard time getting their ideas off the ground simply because they can’t get venture capital. Furthermore, VCs are also in a position to lose. Because VCs only focus on a very small segment of startups and probably not on the potential of other startups that might not fit the bill on paper.

Opportunity for market disruption

But while many VCs are focused on getting bigger and bigger results, this presents a wealth of opportunities for those left behind. By targeting underfunded startups, there’s an 80% chance he’ll invest in a $300 million payoff business, from which he’ll gradually move into the luxury market.

This not only provides funding opportunities for typically out-of-the-box entrepreneurs, but can drive innovation and new ideas. Different people can solve different problems, so it stands to reason that funding a wider range of people will result in new and innovative solutions that may benefit a wider variety of people.

need to change perspective

No venture capitalist made a wrong decision or ignored important data. No, but rational decisions made by multiple parties resulted in a systemic level of risk.

Looking at US venture performance, the majority of returns are generated by a very small subset of players, with the top 5% of funds well above the median.

This also applies to startups. Usually just one out of a VC fund’s portfolio gives the vast majority, if not all, of the returns. If successful, VCs can earn returns of 5-10x their capital, and founders can become millionaires.

However, we now find ourselves in a post-Law of Power meta where we can open up opportunities for new perspectives and start making new rational decisions. 2021 has proven to be a record-breaking year, with significant increases in both numbers and values.

Approximately $329 billion was invested in 17,054 deals last year, setting a record for both deal volume and value. Investors also raised $128.3 billion, the first time he crossed $100 billion.

What should a venture be like?

But while we would like to think that this influx of money is going to entrepreneurs who otherwise would not have been able to get funding, this is not the case.

A startup funding round typically consists of 3-5 major funds and a variety of smaller checks that put capital in. But a recent analysis by venture fund Social Capital found VCs and each other.

Additionally, funds of $500 million or more accounted for 77% of venture fund funding in the first half of 2022, with an average fund size of $317 million. Returns are mostly concentrated in these few companies and a few major investors.

what is the solution?

When a startup accepts venture capital, a lot can go wrong, usually leaving you with two options: shut down or pivot. Limited partner fund managers typically choose not to consider risky bets and look for consistent winners within their allocations. Additionally, companies that have earned massive returns over the past decade should consider what incentivizes them to diversify.

Still, this provides an alternative instrument opportunity to invest in companies with limited fund size and stock options through redemption clauses or stock buybacks. As a serial entrepreneur myself, I have built multiple businesses over the last few years. Some have failed, while others have been successful with multi-million dollar companies with global offices.

Currently, as co-founder and managing partner of Venturerock The Valley, he supports startups from seed to scale, aiming to reduce the high failure rate of startups. We don’t aim to sell products, we focus on startups that use emerging technologies such as blockchain, AI, and IoT to make a big impact and actually solve problems. To date, he has accelerated over 700 startups with all his partners.

Many companies still focus on the minority, but they risk missing out on new innovative ideas and breakthrough technologies simply because they were unconventional. These startups may not be the next $50 billion company, but they can bring great value, achieve great success, and have a great impact. These companies deserve support along the way and see their vision come to life.

