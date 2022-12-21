Invited BigShots Golf to Open New Venue on Grand Prairie in 2024 » Dallas Innovation





BigShots Golf, a technology-driven entertainment and dining experience majority-owned by Dallas-based Invitedis, is planned to be DFW’s second location and eighth overall. The new 12-acre location will be part of the city’s EpicCentral entertainment district along SH 161 and is scheduled to open in Q2 2024.

The venue features BigShots’ new prototype design, a two-level tee line, 80 interactive climate-controlled tee boxes and Ball Tracking technology powered by TrackMan Range. These enhancements allow players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy the game.

Avid golfers can play a full round on virtual golf courses around the world. Beginners, families and children can also participate in interactive games where everyone has a chance to win.

BigShots Golf Grand Prairie is perfect not only for social and inexperienced players, but also for competitive players to enjoy the game they love in a fun and casual experience that includes top-notch dining and entertainment. It’s a way…in a statement.

Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen added that the EpicCentral entertainment district, which already has the announced Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Karting and Games, is being developed by the city to become “the premier entertainment destination in DFW.” I was.

It also includes a 27-hole indoor putting course and a sports bar.

The Grand Prairie venue will also include a 27-hole, tech-driven indoor putting course, which the company describes as Anthem, a “raised sports bar” with big screens and menu items such as PB and jam burgers. There will also be a Kitchen + Bar. Cocktails, craft beer.

7,500 square feet of function space is also available for birthday parties, fundraisers, and corporate events.

A venue for BigShots has already opened in Fort Worth, along with a location in Bryan, Texas. Firestone in Akron, Ohio. Springfield, Missouri and St. George, Utah. Vero Beach, Florida. and North West London, England. His eighth venue is under development in Naples, Florida and is expected to open in 2024.

News comes after Jordan Spieth invests in Invited

BigShots’ news comes a week after it was announced that Jordan Spieth would become an investor at Invited and become the company’s strategic advisor and brand ambassador.

Spieth said last week that he is working with the Invited team to help grow the company and leverage its unparalleled platform to make even greater impact in the community. The partnership makes perfect sense as golf continues to expand in exciting ways, reaching out to new audiences while expanding its impact on those in need.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up for daily updates on what’s new in Dallas-Fort Worth plus:

read next

It’s not just your name that gets invited. That’s what we are all about, he says, CEO David Pillsbury. This is a game changer. ClubCorp is witnessing a new high-tech era of ‘democratized’ golf. The rebranding announcement follows last week’s Bloomberg report that Apollo Global Management Inc., which took ClubCorp private in 2017, is considering an IPO for the country club operator as early as this year, suggesting a potential Worth about $4.5 billion.

Spieth will also be a brand ambassador for Invited, a leading owner-operator of private golf, country, city and stadium clubs in North America. Invited owns 200 clubs in 29 states, plus seven of his BigShots golf venues. Founded in 1957 and formerly known as ClubCorp, the company was rebranded as Invited last April for a new high-tech era in “democratized” golf. We are currently partnering with the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation to raise funds at clubs across the United States.

HiFAB, a new venture from Dallas-based Oaxaca Interests, will build modular homes from a new factory on a seven-acre site in Grand Prairie. The first offers are two- and three-bedroom “Haciendas” designed by renowned San Antonio architectural firm Lake|Flato, starting at $249,000 and $375,000. “Simple design is hard to achieve, but it allows us to focus on the details of a cleaner, more efficient lifestyle,” says Brent Jackson, founder of Oaxaca and his HiFAB.

A new GolfTEC training center has opened in Southlake, allowing Duffer to straighten his slices and work his hooks. His new 2,900-square-foot facility features his four TECSwing-equipped indoor training bays and uses his Foresight Sports simulators for lessons, club fittings, and practices. According to the company, each training bay is equipped with his OptiMotion, a motion-tracking innovation that “sets new standards in how golf swings are measured and how golf instruction is delivered.” Postpone in your putting? The facility also features an indoor putting green where lessons are conducted using TECPutt, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and pass.

September 5th is the deadline to enter the 2022 Tech Titans Innovation Collider Grand Challenge. The challenge is to seek innovative technological solutions, systems or applications that promote sustainability and drive innovation towards one or more of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/inviteds-bigshots-golf-to-launch-new-venue-in-grand-prairie-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos