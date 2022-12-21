Meeting the challenges of electric vehicle battery cell innovation





For generations, improvements in the internal combustion engine have driven automotive innovation. Today, batteries are the new engine of innovative electric vehicle (EV) development. Sales of EVs are projected to increase dramatically as the deadline for government emissions regulations approaches and consumer demand increases. Some industry analysts predict a 15-fold increase in sales by 2030.

However, this growth will only happen if the pace of scientific and engineering innovation picks up. Accelerating research and development to provide fast charging and long-range batteries is key to future success and the adoption of greener and more sustainable EVs. Companies that achieve scientific and engineering breakthroughs in EV battery cell development and manufacturing will be leaders in this new era.

Several challenges continue to face battery development. EV battery cells are still expensive. They have a high mass and require scarce materials. Mileage between charges should be increased. Questions remain about long-term reusability and recyclability. All of this means that EV battery cell innovation has become an automotive moonshot.

Undoubtedly, EV battery innovation is a multi-faceted issue. Advances in materials, cell architecture, vehicle module and pack integration, safety, and vehicle performance all must meet challenges. The necessary expertise is not in a single design or engineering group, but spread across the company and its supply chain partners.

To achieve breakthrough battery performance, companies and their partners must master every step between material science, cell and pack design, vehicle integration, and manufacturing. As part of this process, it is critical to optimize battery performance based on the combined disciplines of electrochemistry, heat transfer, diffusion, convection, and structural integrity. Additionally, all data must move freely between development teams. Progress made by one team must be confirmed and internalized by all stakeholders. Discrete research, design and engineering methods of the past cannot achieve the necessary speed of innovation.

New Technology for Integrated Design, Modeling and Simulation (MODSIM) Enables Collaboration Between Vehicle Designers and Battery Engineers Throughout the Development Cycle From Chemistry and Materials to Cell and Pack Design to Vehicle Integration and Vehicle Performance Analysis will be Realistic virtual testing using multiphysics simulation enables design and engineering teams to evaluate more materials and design alternatives to achieve the best solution faster. For example, accurately modeling and simulating the expansion of a battery requires a tight integration of science and engineering disciplines and virtual tools. The interdisciplinary nature of battery development pushes integrated design and his MODSIM to new levels. The battery and EV chassis he integrates as one unit in a way not possible with an internal combustion engine vehicle.

An exploded view of the battery module and pack design integrated into the vehicle chassis. (Image: Dassault Systèmes) Connecting Development Stages with a Digital Thread

Demands for improved safety, energy density, and battery life require the exploration of new material chemistries, such as new electrolyte formulations and new cathode and anode materials. Realistic and predictive virtual testing must address material modeling problems at the atomic, molecular, cell, and module/pack levels, and integrate physical and chemical models at all scales.

Full vehicle dynamics simulation with real-time software, hardware, and driver-in-the-loop enables evaluation of EV performance over a wide range of vehicle operating conditions. (Image: Dassault Systèmes)

As new materials and alloy compositions are developed, research must move to the level of active material modeling. Multiphysics and multiscale simulation techniques enable you to analyze and improve the mechanical, thermal, diffusion and electrical behavior of 3D designs of battery cells. The unified design and her MODSIM application allow engineers to understand the performance, aging and safety characteristics of the battery, as well as the potential forces of materials acting on the geometry of the cell. Unique advances in multiphysics and multiscale simulation techniques enable the analysis of the coupled behavior of thermoelectrochemistry and battery expansion. This type of co-simulation can help ensure battery safety, optimize performance, and improve EV range.

On the left is a 3D parametric model of a battery cell. Using the same model, various simulations can be run to assess stress, thermal, electrochemical performance, cyclic swelling, etc. The image on the right is a finite element analysis of charge-induced stress in a jelly roll of a 3D battery design. (Image: Dassault Systèmes)

Development progress continues with the design and engineering of battery modules and pack configurations. At this stage, it is critical that the design and engineering teams work together on structural integrity, safety, and thermal management. Multiphysics simulations can be used to analyze the thermoelectric performance of modules and packs as well as the battery cells themselves.

Structural analysis helps analyze battery modules for crashes, drops, impacts and penetrations where physical testing can be time consuming, wasteful and dangerous. Alternate designs for module and pack configurations and cooling options can be virtually analyzed to achieve the required thermal performance for any given charge and discharge cycle under varying ambient conditions. Traditional physical testing can take months. Virtual testing with integrated design and simulation technology significantly reduces the time to make reliable performance decisions.

At the same time, virtual battery development allows designers and engineers to jointly integrate battery modules and packs within the virtual twin of the entire vehicle. This includes the battery management system (BMS), the brain of the EV battery pack. With traditional development tools and methods, performance gains obtained in previous stages can be hampered by BMS design limitations. A collaborative virtual design and engineering environment can help avoid these unforeseen problems by providing insight into battery system performance in the context of the entire vehicle and its BMS. Perform full vehicle dynamics simulations using real-time software, hardware, and driver-in-the-loop to evaluate EV performance over a wide range of vehicle operating conditions.

It is unprecedented for a major industry to have such a large impact on GDP growth and at the same time to accelerate invention and innovation. State-of-the-art design and his MODSIM software are required to address the complex multi-physics/multi-scale nature of EV battery cell innovation. This is a collaborative effort, leaving no room for the proverbial information silos of the past.

A revolution in the automotive industry requires a democratization of science, design and simulation – a shift to the left. Accelerate adoption with virtual design, testing, and validation. Ultimately, organizations must adopt a digital transformation approach to drive innovation in EV cell batteries and performance. Digital transformation technologies must, at a minimum, provide capabilities for collaboration (anywhere, anytime), secure data management, data analytics, 3D design, and physically accurate simulations for true predictive value .

Unified design and MODSIM capabilities should be at the heart of the digital platform’s value proposition, and it should be possible to create virtual twins at every stage. A realistic and predictive model for each step of the process provides the basis for collaboration within the downstream process. This collaborative and precise virtual twin approach gives designers, engineers and executives reason to believe they have found the best way forward.

The digital platform you need is integrated and cloud-enabled so your teams can seamlessly work together on concept, detailed design, simulation, manufacturing, supply chain management, and even product marketing. Step by step, MODSIM is the perfect solution to bring the next generation EV cell battery packs to market. Connected digital transformation technology to improve battery design and performance, from chemical reactions to cell and module pack design, chassis integration, and full vehicle propulsion in the early stages of development, is an ambitious goal for electric vehicles. It will be a catalyst for responding to future advances. The demands of consumers, governments and future modern societies.

This article was authored by Victor Oancea, Senior Director of SIMULIA Multiphysics Science, Dassault Systmes, Waltham, MA. Learn more about.

This article first appeared in the December 2022 issue of Battery & Electrification Technology Magazine.

