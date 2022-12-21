$500M for New Tech Hubs Program Included in Federal Spending Bill





Congressional budget negotiators on Tuesday included the first $500 million in a proposed government funding package totaling about $1.7 trillion, including semiconductors and other related technologies in parts of the country that haven’t seen a boom in the tech sector. sought to promote new research and industrial development on

The funding is for planning grants to regional tech and innovation hubs under a new federal program created earlier this year. This is an important step to help finally rebuild a community that has been lacking in vibrant tech sectors like Seattle and the California Bay Area in recent years.

The $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by President Biden in August, includes about $52 billion to boost countries’ production of semiconductors, a key component of products ranging from computers to automobiles. program was included. Part of the law called for, but did not fund, his $10 billion five-year initiative to create at least 20 hubs.

Congress will still need to provide the bulk of the program’s funding, but the first $500 million is a milestone and should be enough to kick-start the program’s design and early activities, said a senior at Brookings Metro. Fellow Marc Muro said in an email.

What makes this program potentially revolutionary is that semiconductor law prohibits hub funds from going to what is now a major technology center. Instead, he called on the Department of Economic Development to ensure geographic and demographic diversity by creating at least three hubs in each of the six regions. EDA is the agency within Commerce that administers the program.

At least one-third of the hubs are believed to greatly benefit small rural communities, defined by law as areas of 250,000 or fewer people.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that the proposed funding for the program is “the first big down payment” for building a tech hub.

This means real money to create tomorrow’s Silicon Valley, Silicon Forest, Silicon Heartland and Prairie,” he said.

A study earlier this month by the Economic Innovation Group, a Washington think tank, identified Greenville, South Carolina. Provo, Utah. Tucson, Arizona. Toledo, Ohio. Greensboro, North Carolina is a prime example of locations across the country with the brains and other assets needed to take advantage of this program.

According to Kenan Fikri, research director of the Economic Innovation Group, federal funding for hubs alone is not enough to rebuild communities, but contributions from the private sector and local organizations and universities. It can spur important investments.

It’s one piece of the fundraising puzzle, he said. But it’s the slice that really matters.

Congress has until Friday to approve a massive all-inclusive spending package, including initial funding for the Hub program, to avoid a government shutdown.

Schumer has expressed optimism that Congress can meet its deadline. But we want to do it a lot sooner than that,” he added, noting the potential for stormy weather in the East Coast later that week.

However, the passage of the omnibus is still uncertain. In recent days, some conservatives have opposed the move, prompting Republicans to wait until they take control of the House on Jan. 3 before negotiating government spending for the rest of the fiscal year through Sept. 30. says that it should

House Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy (California), who is trying to replace Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi as chairman, tweeted last week that Republicans will soon have a majority and fight for our priorities. He said he would take a seat. Other Republicans said last weekend that they would oppose the legislation unless it included measures to address the surge in refugees and immigrants entering the United States through the southwestern border.

Despite the political maneuvering, the Semiconductor Act passed by Congress gained bipartisan support.

A Brookings Metro study found that between 2005 and 2017, 90% of innovation-related industry job growth occurred in just five superstar metropolitan areas: Boston, San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, and San Diego. This trend can be reversed by creating hubs. .

A third of innovation jobs are consolidated in just 16 of the nearly 3,000 counties, and more than half of the jobs are concentrated in just 41 counties. Meanwhile, the share of these jobs fell in 343 metropolitan areas.

In recent years, there has been a sort of laissez-faire approach. Muro said in an interview that this has resulted in large regional disparities.

Efforts to spread semiconductor innovation across the country mark a broader shift, with the Biden administration and Congress taking a location-based approach to improving the economy by focusing on areas that have been left behind. I’m here.

In a blog post last week, Mr. Muro wrote that the U.S. Rescue Plan Act, last year’s Infrastructure Act, the Democrats’ Climate Change, Health Care, Tax Relief Act and the CHIPS Act collectively include nearly $80 billion to promote industries. It writes that the program is included. Development in economically lagging regions.

I have to experiment [a place-based] It’s a very imbalanced economy, and while the shortlist of places works very well, most places either plateau or really get stuck.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.route-fifty.com/finance/2022/12/500m-new-tech-hubs-program-included-federal-spending-bill/381121/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos