Top Technology Predictions for 2023





2022 has been a roller coaster year. I don’t think any of us could have predicted what would happen. The importance of technology to overcoming immediate obstacles and realizing long-term opportunities has never changed.

The technological innovation that drives human progress is accelerating. At the forefront of this progress and growth, we experience new expectations. We expect technology to help us progress, from education to healthcare to government services and beyond.

As we head into 2023, four themes are rising to the top of CIO agendas.

Technology defines the new work experience

In an economy where you can do anything from anywhere, the future of work is evolving. As we design for a hybrid world, technology, not the physical workspace, will increasingly define the employee experience.

Version 1 of work-from-anywhere in the early days of covid-19 was about the “anywhere” part. The next stage in this journey is to do the “work” part better. You need the right tools and devices, the right workspace for collaboration, and the right culture to work.

We found that having the right client capabilities, form factor, and most importantly, an ecosystem of peripherals, created the complete environment needed to excel. After all, technology is the fulcrum of progress, from building culture to driving innovation to serving customers.

Walled gardens collapse into tech ecosystems

The global technology industry is huge and growing every day. Fortunately, there is no shortage of innovations to address a wide range of business opportunities.

In the early days of the cloud, most enterprises adopted multiple public clouds, private clouds, edge clouds, and even telecom clouds to power their businesses. This “multiple clouds” stage creates enormous access to innovation.

In 2022, we will start to see the industry move towards a true multi-cloud architecture. In 2023, we expect innovation to accelerate with a focus on enabling the entire technology ecosystem to serve as a platform for digital transformation. They are flexible, open access to innovation, and partners who can orchestrate sprawl into automated work systems.

And there are good reasons why no single solution, platform, or provider can deliver the full promise of technology. That means the proverbial walled garden of “closed” ecosystems will collapse.

AI reaches an inflection point

We’ve been talking about the possibilities of AI for years. The year 2023 is expected to accelerate the use of AI and machine learning in the real world. At Dell, we’ve walked this path. There are currently about 1,000 projects, products, or initiatives focused on using AI to drive your business. That means you also need an infrastructure optimized for these highly demanding workloads.

In 2023, an even wider range of acceleration chips will hit the market, along with increased performance and efficiency. Organizations embarking on the second wave of AI will gain a distinct competitive advantage. As the industry matures, AI will also become more democratized as open source AI becomes more prevalent and accessible to a larger community.

Zero Trust Architecture Momentum Accelerates

The digital transformation of the global economy is increasing the number of potential attack surfaces. As organizations transform their security strategies, many are considering Zero Trust architectures to better protect their environments. The three main principles are: Robust and authoritative policy-driven behavior. Deeply integrated threat management.

The real challenge is that the current state of the industry and technology make Zero Trust integration too complex for most customers. Our job is to ease that burden and simplify the process.

Ultimately, Zero Trust is the foundation for new levels of data security and trust in a highly distributed, multi-cloud world where everything is connected.

This shortlist is on the top of my head for next year, but if 2022 has taught us one thing, it’s how difficult it is to predict the future. Without a doubt, 2023 will be a year full of unknowns and surprises. But we believe that innovation will bring amazing progress. And I am excited about what lies ahead.

Jeff Clarke is Vice Chairman and Co-COO of Dell Technologies.

