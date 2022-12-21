Google/YouTube Reportedly Conducting “Pre-Negotiations” For NFL Sunday Ticket





Days after news broke that front-runner Apple was out of the NFL Sunday Ticket, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that Google’s YouTube is nearing a deal to acquire the rights to its streaming service.

According to WSJ’s Joe Flint, a deal could be reached as early as Wednesday.

The WSJ reports that the NFL is nearing a deal for Sunday ticket rights with Google’s YouTube. Story at https://t.co/tOtyVE4vSI

— Joe Flint (@JBFlint) December 20, 2022

Starting next season, NFL games will be available for streaming on two subscription services, YouTube TV and YouTube primetime channels, Flint said. The latter is a subscription option that allows YouTube viewers to watch “prime-time channels” without switching to another app.

The only other potential partner from DirecTV who was said to be still executing a deal was Amazon. He reported that Apple was no longer in competition, Puck’s article appeared to confirm Disney/ESPN also confirmed he was on the Sunday Ticket, but that seemed to be a foregone conclusion. .

The battle for the rights to the Sunday Ticket dates back to the summer of 2021. At that time, he quickly became a three-headed competition between Apple, Amazon and Google/YouTube. Near the end of 2021, Amazon seemed to emerge as the frontrunner, and by early 2022, it seemed understood that it would be either Apple or Amazon. Complicating matters were reports that the NFL was looking to split the package into different assets. This includes NFL Media stock, NFL Sunday ticket packages, and live streaming for mobile devices.

By June 2022, Amazon, Apple, and Disney had submitted bids, and Google soon learned it had submitted a bid, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell promising to make an announcement by the fall.

In the process, Apple Music took over as sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and Amazon kicked off its first season as a broadcast partner for Thursday Night Football. These will likely soften the blow of technology companies pulling out of the Sunday ticket. Streaming services in particular are reportedly focused on subscriber growth.

More details will be revealed in the future, but this will certainly be a surprising ending to the NFL Sunday ticket rights drama.

