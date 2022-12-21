NFL signs Sunday ticket rights deal with Google’s YouTube TV





New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, 85, celebrates a touchdown run during the third quarter game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022.

Scott Galvin | USA Today Sports | Reuters

The National Football League is finalizing a rights deal for a subscription-only game package known as Sunday Ticket with Google’s YouTube TV, according to people familiar with the matter.

The league has been in negotiations for months over DirecTV’s long-held rights to the package, with the goal of striking an agreement with the streaming service to expand the NFL’s reach and partnerships.

However, the deal does not include investments in NFL Media, which includes linear cable channels NFL Network and RedZone, one of the people said. The source asked not to be named as discussions are ongoing.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported on the current status of the negotiations. An NFL spokesperson declined to comment, and Google did not respond to a request for comment.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell previously said the NFL may decide to sell each asset individually while it holds a minority stake in the Sunday Ticket.

The terms of the deal were not yet settled on Tuesday, the people said. DirecTV has paid him $1.5 billion annually since 2015. The NFL is looking for a Sunday Ticket buyer willing to pay him $3 billion to $2 billion.

Goodell had previously said the league aims to announce a rights deal with the Sunday Ticket by the end of the fall. is.

The deal with YouTube TV comes after various media operators, including Amazon, Apple and Disney’s ESPN, considered their rights to the property.

Until recently, the NFL had been in close negotiations with Apple, according to people familiar with the matter. However, he previously reported to CNBC that negotiations with Apple have been delayed in recent months due to existing restrictions on the Sunday Ticket.

The league is looking to diversify its partnerships with media companies and grow its streaming presence.

