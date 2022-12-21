22 tips shared by Google in 2022





Tech giant Google has shared a list of tips from its 2022 most helpful articles. The list includes advice for users on multiple topics, whether you’re planning a much-needed vacation or just trying to get a good night’s sleep. Google says these tips will also help you recharge, reconnect, and work smarter in the new year.

plan a trip

According to Google Trends, search interest for “how to plan a trip” was the highest this June compared to the last five years. Here are some tips.

1. Find cheaper flights with Google Flight Fare Tracker. To find the perfect plan for your next trip, turn on destination and travel date tracking. You’ll receive an email from Google if your rates change significantly. The user can also turn on tracking for any date and receive price reduction notifications for flights departing in the next 3 months and he will be in the next 6 months.

2. Explore Street View and discover hidden gems to visit on your next vacation.

3. Screenshot your boarding pass on your smartphone and add it directly to Google Wallet for easy access. Save your boarding pass and Google Wallet will notify you of any delays or gate changes. You can also take a screenshot of your COVID-19 vaccine card from your Android device and add it to your Google Wallet.

4. To avoid crowds, check popular times and live crowds on Google Maps.

5. Opt in to your Nest Thermostat’s Home and Away routines in the Google Home app. The Nest Thermostat uses motion sensors and your phone’s location to make sure no one is home and adjust the temperature accordingly.

Work (and browse) smarter

Here are some tips shared by Google on how to get the most out of your work.

6. Create a morning routine by saying “Hey Google, good morning” to your Pixel phone or Google Assistant device.

7. If you switch work environments, set your work location and work hours in your Google Calendar settings to let people know where you are.

8. Minimize distractions by scheduling focus time in Google Calendar.

9.[送信取り消し]to withdraw a message in Gmail and streamline your email delivery.

10. Track live takeout and delivery status of orders directly from the Google Maps app. Much easier than worrying about lunch arriving in the middle of an afternoon meeting.

11. Chrome users can press Control/Command + Shift + T to restore a recently closed browser window and all the tabs it contains.

12. Take a security checkup to make sure your security settings and passwords are in place.

13. Use Gmail to stay safe online.

tap into your creative side

14. Take landscape photography to the next level with Pixel.

15. Create your own illustration using Google Drawings.

16. Use tips and tricks shared on Google to reduce food waste.

17. Customize Google Nest Doorbell ringtones for Chinese New Year, Diwali, Oktoberfest and other global celebrations.

Reconnect and charge

18. Find local spots to eat with family and friends by saying “Ok Google, restaurants near me” to your Assistant-enabled device.

19. Share your Google Photos memories with others. Whoever you share it with can enjoy viewing it as a story directly from Google Photos on Android or iOS (as originally suggested).

20. Gather with your loved ones around a virtual Chromecast fireplace.

21. To make holiday shopping easier, scroll for 100 gift ideas and insights based on trending searches for 2022.

22. Use the search meditation tool to get step-by-step instructions for R&R Plus.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.less topics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/the-top-22-tips-shared-by-google-in-2022-11671599240277.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos