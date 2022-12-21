Google Pixel 8 could use upgraded Samsung ISOCELL camera sensor





Last updated: Dec 20, 2022 11:29 UTC+01:00

Google’s Pixel lineup has improved significantly over the last few years. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 use many Samsung components, including OLED panels, camera sensors (including the ISOCELL GN1), and co-developed processors. It looks like Google could use an upgraded Samsung camera sensor next year.

According to a new report, the Pixel 8 lineup may feature the Staggered HDR feature that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lack. Existing Pixel phones use the ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor, but do not have staggered HDR. However, Samsung’s recent high-end camera sensor ISOCELL GN2 features Staggered HDR for better dynamic range in photos and videos. The Pixel 8 series can use Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 as the primary sensor.

Google Pixel 8 can use Samsungs ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor.

Kuba Wojciechowski, a developer who usually reveals upcoming Google devices and features through the APK teardown process, revealed that the latest version of the Google Camera Go app now has support for the Staggered HDR feature. The 50MP ISOCELL GN2 has a 1/1.12 inch sensor, which is larger than the 1/1.31 inch sensor of the ISOCELL GN1. Image quality should improve thanks to larger pixels and staggered HDR.

Google’s original HDR+ feature captured a series of short-exposure frames, but has since been updated to capture five short-exposure frames followed by long-exposure frames (when the shutter button is clicked rear). By comparison, Samsung’s HDR algorithm captures one short-exposure frame, one medium-exposure frame, and one long-exposure frame and merges them into one HDR image.

Samsung claims that ISOCELL GN2’s Staggered HDR is a better and more efficient way to capture images with wide dynamic range. The company says the new sensor is 24% more power efficient due to a new way of capturing images. It also features an improved autofocus mechanism called Dual Pixel Pro. Hopefully the Pixel 8 will help you take better photos and videos.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammobile.com/news/google-pixel-8-samsung-isocell-gn2-camera-sensor/

