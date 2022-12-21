Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO if he finds a successor





At his other companies, including electric car maker Tesla and rocket maker SpaceX, Musk has on occasion appointed key advisors to manage the business in his absence. At SpaceX, that task falls to his president and chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell.

On Twitter, Musk chose to run the company himself. He has borrowed employees from his other companies, including Tesla and tunneling startup Boring His Company. Boring Company President Steve Davis has led a variety of cost-saving initiatives on Twitter. Musk has brought in and out various people for legal and financial advice, including former Tesla director and investor Antonio Gracias and his personal attorney Alex Spiro.

Musk has also relied on Tesla and SpaceX employees to handle technical issues, as layoffs and resignations have decimated Twitter’s tech workforce. At least one Tesla board member has said he believes the automaker’s employee placements on Twitter will be temporary, while Musk said the Tesla engineer who will lead Twitter’s infrastructure organization, Sheen.・Continued to use employees, including Austin.

Several of Musk’s advisers are pushing him to lead Twitter. On Sunday, Musk’s Twitter investor Jason Karakanis asked whether he or venture capitalist David Sachs should become his Twitter chief executive or hold the same position. asked his own followers on the platform.

Musk, who traveled to Qatar this weekend for the World Cup final with Jared Kushner, is also seeking new investments in Twitter. After he sold his $3.6 billion Tesla stake last week, his finance team, led by Jared Birchall, head of his family office, sent an email to potential investors.

An email to potential backers invited them to invest in the $54.20 stock price that Mr. Musk paid to buy the company, the person said. But Musk has since said he paid Twitter more than twice as much. A potential funding was previously reported by Semafor.

Musk continues to aggressively cut Twitter’s costs. On Friday night, the company began another round of layoffs, according to four people familiar with the matter and documents obtained by The New York Times. About 50 employees, mostly in the company’s infrastructure division, have been laid off. It was unclear how other departments were affected.

