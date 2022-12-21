Nearly half of Epic Games’ $520 settlement will be refunded to consumers. : NPR





The FTC says nearly half of Epic Games’ $520 million settlement will be used to reimburse Fortnite for “tricking its users into making unnecessary charges.” Epic Games Hide Captions

Have you ever accidentally swiped or tapped a button and been charged for something you didn’t want? I say that’s what it is.

“The button configuration within Fortnite was so confusing and inconsistent that it was very easy for users to pile up charges for items they didn’t need,” he says. Some of these buttons also purchase items. Also, if the user accidentally presses an adjacent button while previewing an item, they will be immediately charged for the item. “

Of the $520 million settlement from Epic Games, $245 million will be used to refund Fortnite consumers who the FTC says were deceived into making unnecessary charges.

The FTC has identified three categories of consumers eligible for refunds.

– Parents of children who made unauthorized credit card purchases on the Epic Games store between January 2017 and November 2018.

– Fortnite players charged in-game currency (V-Bucks) for unwanted in-game items (cosmetics, llamas, battle passes, etc.) between January 2017 and September 2022.

– Fortnite players whose accounts were locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after a fraudulent charge dispute with a credit card company.

According to Doty, the FTC aims to “refund injured consumers as seamlessly as possible.” We launched a website called ftc.gov/fortnite to help people find more information and sign up for email updates.

However, how the consumer will prove that they have been deceived remains to be elucidated. “We’re dealing with his user base of 400 million players, so the process is a little complicated,” he says.

As part of that, Epic Games recently introduced a number of payment and refund features. Changed the practice of “save payment information by default” to instead allow “explicit choice whether to save payment information”.

As for the “confusing” buttons that caused unnecessary charges, Fortnite added “a purchase hold mechanism for all in-game purchases.”

“Epic has accepted this agreement because we want to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide players with the best possible experience,” the company wrote in an official statement.

Family Online Safety Institute founder and CEO Stephen Balkam told NPR: He believes the FTC’s actions signal a “new wave of recognition” by lawmakers and regulators that “the sector needs to be managed.” At the same time, Balkam said, “Epic Games and most other game companies have already updated their practices. But it’s a very strong sign that the FTC is watching closely how their games are being developed. ‘ said.

