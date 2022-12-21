Ranking data during Google’s December 2022 Helpful Content Update and Link Spam Update





Google is currently rolling out two different Google search algorithm updates simultaneously: the Helpful Content System in December 2022 and the Link Spam Update in December 2022. The helpful content update started on December 5th and the link spam update on his December 14th. In fact, Google says it will “take longer” than his previously presented two-week timeline to finish updating helpful content.

I have asked multiple data providers to send me data about what you see in Google search results during these updates. Keep in mind that looking at the data in aggregate, it’s somewhat difficult to say that this ranking volatility is related to another update. I think.

data provider

rank ranger. Let’s start with her RankRanger, who sent us the split data by the start of each update. Usually, but not always, the first few days after Google rolls out an update are the most volatile. So they followed that premise and sent me data about each update.

Below is a summary of the RankRanger Risk Index showing daily volatility.

According to RankRanger, the December 2022 Helpful Content Update was less impactful and less volatile than the first Helpful Content Update. As you can see from the chart below, the average position change is less in December than in August.

Digging deeper, you can see averages for the top 3, top 5, and top 10 search results. The data shows that December update variability is lower for the top 5 results and significantly lower for the top 3.

RankRanger also showed the volatility of useful content updates in December by niche or industry.

According to RankRanger, the December 2022 link spam update was less impactful and less volatile than the July 2021 link spam update. From the chart below, you can see that the average position change was less for him in December than it was for July 2021.

Digging deeper, you can see averages for the top 3, top 5, and top 10 search results. The data shows that December update variability is lower for the top 5 results and significantly lower for the top 3.

RankRanger also showed the volatility of link spam updates in December by niche or industry.

sem rush. The Semrush folks didn’t try to solve the problem by updating useful content and updating link spam. His two algorithm updates in December have only started with data from the past few weeks.

The Semrush sensor has been pretty subdued and is a bit in the “high” volatility range today.

Digging into each niche or industry, we find that some categories are more affected than others. It’s interesting to see the difference between mobile search and desktop search.

Systrix. SISTRIX also sent some data in a different format. The company’s Steve Paine said he found evidence of volatility in his spam update data, but that such evidence is hard to find when it comes to informative content updates. He said, “Overall, there hasn’t been much movement in his SERPs,” and the company posted some examples on its blog.

SISTRIX sent me these two additional examples of specific sites hit by these updates:

Shrike. Moz’s Dr. Pete Meyer said, “We’ve seen some pretty intense algorithmic flow over the last weekend,” but he didn’t have enough time to delve into all the data. Overall, Moz’s data points to a “tumultuous month for Google,” he said. The problem is, as other data his providers have shown, “it wasn’t easy to separate things.”

You can see that Mozcast recorded a heat wave on December 14th. This may be related to the link spam update.

seoClarity. A seoClarity representative sent me a chart showing the day-to-day evolution of her Google search results calculated for all keywords in the data. They noticed a spike on December 2nd, a “turn” on the 7th, 8th, and 9th, and a big change on December 15th.

Other data providers. Below is a list of other publicly available data provider charts.

SERP metrics:

Advanced web ranking:

Acura Car:

Cognitive SEO:

why you care. As mentioned above, both updates are still being rolled out at the time this was published. When both are deployed at the same time, it is very difficult to say with certainty that one overall ranking change is related to a specific ranking update. That said, it’s easy to see if a site hits the linking algorithm or the helpful content algorithm by looking at an individual site, and specifically looking at the links and content on that site.

As such, you should do your due diligence and dig into the sites affected by each update individually. This indicates that these updates appear to have shown movement and caused overall ranking volatility.

Add Search Engine Land to your Google News Feed.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Barry Schwartz is a contributing editor for Search Engine Land and a member of the programming team for SMX events. He owns his RustyBrick, his New York-based web consulting firm. He also runs the Search Engine Roundtable, a popular search blog on highly advanced He SEM topics. You can follow Barry on his Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/ranking-data-during-the-december-2022-google-helpful-content-update-and-link-spam-update-390620 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos