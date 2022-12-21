Here are the most innovative countries in Africa in 2022





Former US President Barack Obama was impressed with the clean energy innovations in Nairobi. Photo: Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

This year, Africa climbed the global technology ladder, joining the rest of the world in running economies driven by innovation.

Mauritius, South Africa and Morocco are ranked in the 15th edition of the Global Innovation Index (pdf) recently released by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). The most innovative African countries.

Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe outperformed expectations in the low-middle income category, while Rwanda, Madagascar (with the fastest internet in Africa), Mozambique, and Burundi outperformed low-income development in innovation. achieved excellent results in

South Africa outperformed expectations in the upper middle-income group, while Mauritius was within expectations in the same group. Ghana and Senegal’s innovation performance is consistent with low- and middle-income economic development, as are low-income Ethiopia, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Togo, and Niger.

Others, including the continent’s largest economy Nigeria and the highly innovative Botswana, fell short of expectations.

Guinea was the least innovative country this year in an index that looked at 31 African countries. Africa remains the least innovative continent compared to the rest of the world.

most innovative country in the world

The study ranked Switzerland as the world’s top destination for innovation, followed by the United States, while China and G7 members Japan, France, Italy and Canada failed to make the top 10 list.

What drives innovation in Africa in 2022

Over the past few years, the continent has lagged far behind in its digital transformation, but covid-19, which has forced many employees to work from home, has put a strain on building industries around cutting-edge technology. acted as a much-needed catalyst in

As a result, business leaders have found it imperative to create solutions around cloud computing adoption, blockchain development, and artificial intelligence, while simultaneously upskilling their staff on these technologies.

African telecom companies will roll out 5G networks in 2022, significantly reducing the cost of 4G mobile internet. This is because the social network Meta has found 16 countries with the right environment to conduct the Metaverse test.

Fueled by a young, tech-obsessed population, the African continent recorded its largest smartphone shipment in history, with 5G smartphone sales surpassing 4G smartphone sales for the first time. More electric cars and bicycles also hit African roads for the first time this year.

The year was also the year the continent launched its regional cybersecurity monitoring centers, with most tech companies investing in protecting African tech systems from cyberattacks.

This year, more women have crossed barriers and entered the African tech industry. Open banking has also started to take hold on the African continent this year.

And many African countries that have banned cryptocurrencies for years are nearing the end of the year by either enacting cryptocurrency regulations or enacting them in early 2023. Follow in Nigeria’s footsteps.

The startup ecosystem is projected to reach its all-time high of $7 billion in 2022 as founders and innovators seek more ways to solve the continent’s challenges.

Seven of the top 10 most valuable VC deals in Africa were in financial services. South Africa and Egypt both had 3 deals in the top 10. According to the report, Africa still saw its strongest growth in Q1 2022, with her 43.5% increase compared to Q1 2021.

In the study, WIOCC, a Mauritius-based company, received $200 million in venture capital to boost Africa’s digital infrastructure by expanding connectivity and open access data centers, and South Africa’s Yoco Technologies. received $83 million to provide a simple card machine and online payment tool. , the top two indicators of the thriving startup ecosystem in 2022 are continents.

Why the Innovation Score Has Dropped This Year

With the exception of Botswana, Kenya and Egypt, the rest of the countries saw a decline in innovation scores this year compared to 2021.

The report’s authors, Soumitra Dutta and Bruno Lanvin, attribute this to the war in Ukraine, which has seen developing countries suffer the biggest economic shock from the crisis. .

Many of us expected a rapid recovery in growth and trade in the post-corona environment, but geopolitical tensions are taking a new turn with the Russian Federation-Ukraine conflict and global recovery pressures. .

