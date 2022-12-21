



Download AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 for free. Its full offline installer standalone setup of AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023.

AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Overview

AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 is a professional screen recorder that enables you to easily capture and save any activity that occurs on your computer screen. It is a powerful application that can record high quality videos from popular streaming sites like YouTube, Dailymotion, Twitter, and many more. It also allows you to record audio from any popular online music website, radio stations, etc. with original quality. It is an ideal tool for recording video games, web videos, instructions, tutorials, webinars, meetings, video chats, podcasts, and music. It allows you to capture your desktop of all resolutions and any screen size. It can save captured content in a wide range of popular formats such as MP4, WMV, AVI, MOV, FLV, MPEG, VOB, GIF, etc. for seamless playback and sharing. You can also download Win Screen Recorder 2022 Free Download.

AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 is a versatile application that allows you to capture the entire screen, a selected area, record audio only, capture video from your webcam, or record a specific area around your mouse. It includes a powerful built-in video editor with advanced editing features such as cropping, merging, rotating, applying effects, adding watermarks, etc., which can greatly enhance your videos to make them more professional. You can also change the frame rate, bitrate, format, quality, etc. of the output video and audio files. It also gives you the ability to annotate the images by adding texts, lines, rectangles, circles, graphics, highlights, etc. The program also supports scheduled recording by setting the start time and duration of the recording that will record your computer screen even when you are away from it. After you are done, you can share your content with friends and family members as well as upload it on social media like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and many more. You can also download Eassiy Screen Recorder Ultimate 2022 for free.

Features of AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023

Below are some noticeable features which you will experience after AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 free download

AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Technical Setup Details

Before you start AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Free Download make sure you have below listed system specifications available

Software Full Name: AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Setup File Name: AceThinker_Screen_Grabber_Premium_1.1.38.rar Setup Size: 83MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Full Standalone Setup Mechanical Compatibility: 64-bit (x64) Latest Version Added On: Dec 21, 2022 Thinkers: Ace 2022

System Requirements for AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 OS: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10 RAM: 512MB Hard Disk: 150MB Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or higher AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Free Download

Click on below link to start AceThinker Screen Grabber Premium 2023 Free Download. This is full offline installer standalone setup for Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

