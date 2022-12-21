Will Elon Musk actually step down as CEO of Twitter?





Is Twitter’s new boss the same as the old one?

Elon Musk has given his final say on whether he should remain CEO of Twitter after polling users on the issue earlier this week. A majority of poll respondents said they would resign, but whether or not they would meaningfully relinquish power remains an open question.

Musk’s final move will resonate beyond Twitter. Investors in the company he runs, Tesla, have become increasingly concerned that the automaker’s stock prices are plummeting as he spends more time on social networks.

I will step down as CEO as soon as I find someone stupid enough to take it on! That was Mr. Musk’s tweet on Tuesday, the day after the poll closed. In some ways, that conclusion wasn’t surprising, though he had previously said he wouldn’t run Twitter forever (and he wouldn’t want to be CEO of any company). Didn’t like it). Polls.

That said, it’s not clear how much authority the new chief will have.

Musk revealed Tuesday that he will continue to oversee Twitter’s software and server team, which is essentially the bulk of the company. This could mean that the CEO will oversee the business side of Twitter, including advertising and subscriptions.

Musk will continue to own Twitter and be the ultimate boss for those in the role.

Musk also openly questioned the quality of people applying for the position. Beyond the silly crack in Tuesday’s tweet, he previously wrote:

Tesla investors are eagerly awaiting Musk’s next steps. The automaker’s market valuation fell below ExxonMobil’s for the first time in two years. Some Tesla shareholders have accused Musk of being too distracted by Twitter to focus on his company’s challenges, such as increasing competition and weakening demand for Tesla cars. (Musk himself blames macroeconomic problems beyond his control.)

More Musk news:

His efforts to raise more equity funding at an initial purchase price of $54.20 a share (a level he said was overvalued) have likely continued to attract interest. increase.

Musk was spotted with Jared Kushner and restaurateur Salt Bae at the soccer World Cup final in Doha, Qatar.

Police now believe members of Mr. Musk’s security team are suspects, not victims, in the crazy stalking case said by the billionaire.

Mr. Musk said on Twitter that he had spent the past five weeks cutting costs like crazy. The company would have seen its cash flow swell to negative $3 billion.

what is going on

A lawmaker has revealed that the IRS failed to audit Donald Trump. The House Ways and Means Committee has revealed that Trump failed to follow its own policy for a sitting president by not conducting a financial audit during his first two years in office. The committee also voted to release Trump’s six years of tax returns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Washington on Wednesday. Zelensky will leave his country for the first time since Russia’s invasion and will meet with President Biden at the White House before addressing the Joint Congress. His visit comes as U.S. lawmakers consider sending nearly $50 billion of his additional aid to the Ukrainian military.

Inside Elon Musks Twitter

The European Union plans to step up its investigation into the Broadcom-VMware deal. A formal investigation into the $61 billion acquisition has been launched after EU antitrust regulators expressed concern about the uncompetitiveness of computer hardware. This is the latest sign of a tighter regulatory landscape for conducting transactions around the world.

Wells Fargo will pay $3.7 billion to settle consumer bank breaches. The payment, which includes a $1.7 billion fine, ends an investigation into a series of alleged missteps by the Consumer Financial Protection Agency. This is the largest fine the CFPB has ever collected, surpassing his $1 billion levied against Wells Fargo in 2017.

An investor buys a controlling interest in Phoenix Suns. United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia will lead his $4 billion acquisition of an NBA team and his WNBA Phoenix Mercury after current owners put the franchise up for sale. Elsewhere, an investment firm backed by hedge fund mogul Jamie Dinan is set to buy French football club Olympique Lyonnais.

Questions swirl about Bankman-Fried’s future on the eve of US return

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, returned to the United States on Wednesday and spent his time in Manhattan defrauding billions of dollars from investors, avoiding taxes, and giving politicians a handful of money. He will face federal charges for violating campaign finance rules when donating $1 million. .

Bankman-Fried, 30, is expected to seek a deal with prosecutors to be released on bail before his trial

FTX’s new management wants Bankman-Fried’s political contributions back to pay off debt. The top 50 creditors alone ow him more than $3 billion after the company lost more than his $8 billion. (DealBook has previously explained why it is difficult to get back the money of investors who have been cheated on FTX.)

Bankruptcy creditors have no say in Bankman-Fried’s defense fund. A former federal prosecutor told DealBook that a creditor cannot claim that he or his family are essentially fighting his costly legal battle using ill-gotten gains. In criminal cases, only prosecutors can challenge legal payments, and only if they believe that money related to the alleged crime is funding their defense. , the judge will not rule against the defendant on issues relating to defense funds.

Whether Bankman-Fried can finally afford a lawyer is another matter. Experts estimate that protecting him could cost millions of dollars and drag on for years.

Here’s what else is going on with crypto.

Attorneys representing FTX creditors in a $1.6 billion claim have begun demanding preferential treatment in bankruptcy court.

Contagion continues. Core Scientific, a publicly traded cryptocurrency miner whose stock has plummeted 98% of his, has filed for bankruptcy protection. It plans to continue mining to repay its debtors.

Cryptocurrency prices were stable this morning, with Bitcoin trading close to $16,900 after gaining 0.5% over the past 24 hours.

Everyone wondered: Can we really afford even Christmas lights anymore?

Roland Kosa, who owns a film company in the Hungarian city of Gyor, on the unpopular decision to reduce festival lighting this season. I continue to suffer.

Possible end of negative interest rates rocks global markets

European equities and US futures have rallied this morning, but it’s an entirely different story in the bond market. For the second day in a row, the yield on his two-year Treasury bills in Japan was just above zero, as investors were selling US Treasury bills and German government bonds (known as buns). All of this has prompted some market watchers to bid farewell to the negative interest rate era.

The Bank of Japan prompted a global sell-off of government bonds. The Bank of Japan’s decision to loosen its bond yield policy on Tuesday appeared small on the surface. Allow government bond yields to move by 0.5% instead of 0.25%. However, this signaled to the market that Japan’s central bank, along with other central banks around the world, would embark on rate hikes.

Impact: For the first time since 2015, all Japanese government-issued bonds have traded above zero in the last 24 hours.

Japan stands out among the world’s largest economies. With inflation at 3.6% for her, well below its largest trading partner, short-term interest rates remain at minus 0.1%. George Saravelos, head of foreign exchange research at Deutsche Bank, said in an investor note this morning that Japanese investors are instead hoarding cash offshore in search of decent returns on their investment portfolios.

Saravelos said Japanese investors, having amassed $100 billion in U.S. dollar-denominated assets in the past 12 months alone, will now shift their focus to buying Japanese bonds and the yen, while selling off foreign assets. I’m guessing.

Other places on the market:

Nike shares rose more than 11% in premarket trading after the sportswear giant beat earnings and profit expectations on Tuesday. Shares of rivals Adidas and Puma also rose in European trading on Wednesday after better-than-expected earnings reports.

FedEx is up in premarket deals. After reporting increased earnings and announcing that he had discovered $1 billion in cost savings, his stock is up nearly 5%.

At 7am ET, S&P 500 futures were up nearly 0.6%. The benchmark index rose slightly on Tuesday, ending a four-day losing streak.

speed lead

bargain

policy

Overhauling Election Counting Laws and Protecting the Lobster Industry: Congress’ $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Package includes: (NYT)

Amazon has agreed to give EU-based merchants greater prominence on its platform in a move to resolve an antitrust investigation by the European Commission. (NYT)

The European Union’s own energy regulator has cast doubt on the potential of a gas block price cap to lower energy costs. (FT)

best of the rest

We appreciate your feedback. Please email your comments and suggestions to [email protected]

