Amazon Prime Gaming: Best Free In-Game Rewards to Collect Now





Amazon recently launched Prime Gaming in India. Available to Prime subscribers, the service currently has eight games available for free download and also offers in-game content from popular titles such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, FIFA 2023 and Destiny 2.

While most in-game content can be collected directly from Prime Gaming, some games require users to log into a third-party game store or launcher such as Steam, Epic Games or Rockstar Games. However, some in-game content may require players to purchase the game separately.

Another thing to keep in mind is that some of these bundles or drops have an expiration date. That means you should get them before they’re gone. In addition, expired packs cannot be collected. If you would like to claim your free in-game content, please visit Prime Gaming’s webpage, find the game and click the claim button. Here’s a look at some of the best in-game content Amazon Prime Gaming has to offer right now.

apex legends

Apex Legends players can claim the Revenant Candy Bundle from Prime Gaming if they have an active Amazon Prime subscription. Includes the Candy Carnage Revenant Character Skin, Grim Reaper Banner, and Candy Pain Weapon Skin.

league of legends

If you play League of Legends, be sure to get your Prime Gaming Capsule before December 29th of this year. This pack includes 350 RP, 5 Mythic Essences, 200 Orange Essences, 1 Permanent Skin worth 1350 RP, 5 Champion Shards, 2 Series 1 Eternal Shards, and a 30-day XP Booster.

FIFA 2023

Amazon Prime subscribers who also own FIFA 2023 will get the Prime Gaming Pack #3, which offers 7 Gold Rare Players, 2 82 OVR Player Picks, 12 Rare Consumables, and 1 Messi Player Loan for 20 games. can be claimed.

evaluate

For a limited time, Valorant players can collect the Slay Ride Buddy. Please claim as soon as possible as it will expire after 48 days.

genshin impact

If you play Genshin Impact, Prime Gaming has 8 drops from December 14th, 2022 to May 24th, 2023, offering several in-game items. Players can now collect the “Prime Bundle #1”, which rewards 60 Primo Gems, 8 Hero’s Wit, and 5 Northern Apple Stew.

Call of Duty: Vanguard – Warzone

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone players can claim the Cauldron Operator Bundle before December 30th to receive the Prideful Roland Operator Skin, Heatsink STG44 Blueprint, Flea Bomb Charm, Rapido Charm, No One Left Behind Calling Card, You can get items like the Overload Calling Card. And the Skyswatter emblem.

destiny 2

Prime Gaming is currently offering the “Sturm Exotic Bundle” which includes items such as the Sturm Exotic Weapon, Symbiosis Exotic Weapon Ornament, Ram Exotic Sparrow, Nothing Gold Legendary Ship and more.

grand theft auto online

The current GTA Online perk bundle includes $125,000 weekly cash, 5 gold bars, a ‘Thought Buy Nod’ emote, a selection of colorways of the Somerdale jacket and a selection of colorways of the Hopsmere cardigan. It contains.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys players can collect the Meowstronaut Bundle, which includes the Meowstronaut Cap, Meowstronaut Boots, 1,800 Kudos, and a Plated-Up Pattern.

PUBG: Battlegrounds

If you play PUBG on PC, claim the “Premium Supply Pack #10” which gives you PUBG Punch Spray, Silver G-Coin Box, 10 Contraband Coupons and 30 Polymers for free.

