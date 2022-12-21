The Golfzon Social location, which will open in the New York City area in the coming months, is part of the company’s expansion in North America.course





With the colder weather set in, golfers in the Northeast will soon have several new options to satisfy their golf cravings this winter.

As part of its partnership with Troon, which boasts 6,200 golf simulator locations in 62 countries, Golfzon continues to grow its U.S. business with the launch of Golfzon Social, an indoor golf entertainment venue. His first two locations outside of New York City are set to open in early 2023, with several more set to open in North American cities in the next few years.

The first store will open in January 2023 at the Palisades Center mall in West Nyack, NY, less than 25 miles north of Manhattan, and will feature 22 TwoVision simulator bays, full-scale bars, food truck-style dining, A flat-screen TV is provided. A second store he plans to open in March in Scarsdale, New York, offers similar services.

Golfzon Social locations allow players to virtually compete with other players around the world in leagues and tournaments. Additionally, PGA experts provide guidance and lessons.

Troon will manage all aspects of the new venue, including project management, guest services, golf instruction and food and beverage operations, while Golfzon will provide the simulator and team of service technicians.

Combining best-in-class food and beverage experiences with Golfzons cutting-edge technology ensures a special place where people can come together to play, compete, socialize and, most importantly, have fun. Troon President and CEO Tim Schantz said:

The announcement comes shortly after Golfzon Range by Leadbettera, a partnership between Golfzon and renowned instructor David Leadbetter, opened its first location in Little Ferry, New Jersey, about 10 miles northwest of Manhattan. The indoor training center houses 22 of his Golfzon driving range his simulators designed for individual practice, private lessons and group classes.

Nearly 25 million players now enjoy the game at off-course venues, according to the National Golf Foundation, a trend particularly popular among young professionals, said Tommy Lim, CEO of Golfzon North America. said Mr. Golfzon Social is the perfect vehicle to serve this large and growing population.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/golfzon-social-troon-new-york-city The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos