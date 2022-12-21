9 AirTag Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features





The inconvenience of losing your car keys or misplacing your wallet is a thing of the past thanks to a small army of Apple AirTags. No more annoying rituals of pointlessly checking your pockets for a few seconds when you leave the house before going frantically looking for something you’ve lost.

But like many early AirTag adapters, I’ve long been spoiled for the gadget’s ability to save time and make it look far more tidy than it actually is. , more than just identifying what you need before going to Starbucks. Here are 10 tips and tricks for getting the most out of Apple’s groundbreaking gadget.

AirTag sets itself apart from the competition in item tracking with its Precision Finding feature. As with similar devices, Apple uses this technology to alert you to common areas where lost items are left. But Precision Finding, enabled in the iPhone’s Find My app (and compatible with iPhone 11 and later), offers more specific directions, complete with navigation arrows and a distance tracker. This feature may be used in noisy areas where audio alerts may be drowned out, or where tracked articles may be covered and/or simply waiting to be discovered. It is especially useful in some cases.

The AirTag can feel like an absolute lifesaver in situations where you’re completely at a loss to track down an important misplaced item. The saver may shrink. You don’t have to worry about replacing dying cells for at least a year. However, once you reach that his 12-month milestone, you’ll need to use the Find My app fairly regularly to monitor your power juice.

AirTags are water resistant and fairly durable, but you may not want to test these qualities on your most valuable items, especially when traveling. Outdoor enthusiasts and those who work outdoors full-time may want to consider adding protection to their tracker. Like a tank, the TagVault fits the bill, housing the AirTag in a rugged waterproof stainless steel shell that can withstand the elements and a nuclear blast.

Emoji are fun and functional

If you are using multiple AirTags, each item should be assigned a specific name to distinguish them from each other. However, it would also be helpful to further distinguish each tracked item with an emoji. This is easily assigned with Rename AirTag in the Find My app. Brightly colored emojis representing everything from keys and backpacks to favorite pets (see next tip) make each item’s unique cartoon personality pop.

Attaching an AirTag to your pet’s collar is a great way to monitor them. Whether you have a particularly inquisitive domestic cat that burrows into nooks or a dog that likes to roam around the neighborhood, this option provides added peace of mind for beloved pet owners. That said, you should make sure you are mounting your tracker in an animal-safe manner. With that in mind, it’s worth considering a variety of collars and harness mounts, like the TagVaults waterproof version designed specifically for this purpose.

If you love AirTags and have seen AirTags on unpinned things, you’ve noticed the Find My app getting a little busy. Instead of scrolling through long lists or relying on your iPhone, you can shout to Siri on any device in your iOS network. Just give the AI ​​assistant the name of the lost item and the shell will work.

Even if your tracked item is really lost, AirTags’ Last Ditch feature can help you find it. You can retrieve and use the found AirTag by tapping it on your device. , and even enable notifications, so you’ll be alerted immediately if a friendly stranger tries to reunite you with your AirTag.

AirTags are most commonly attached to key rings, purses, and backpacks, and there’s never a shortage of aftermarket accessories designed to support these uses. But what if you want to attach one to your favorite coffee mug, video game controller, or forever-lost TV remote? You can attach it almost anywhere you want to stick it. These versatile cases are also great for discreet placement, such as under your bike seat or in your toolbox.

functional and fashionable

Most AirTag adopters think of trackers as just a functional item. The ability to find lost loot is the main feature, but you can also dress it up a bit to show your personality and style. But there is a whole market dedicated to making AirTags functional and fashionable.

