Apple Stops Signing iOS 16.1.2 After iOS 16.2 Launches





After the release of iOS 16.2 on December 13th, Apple stopped signing the previous version of iOS, iOS 16.1.2. iOS 16.1.2 is no longer signed, so you can no longer downgrade to a previous version of iOS after installing the iOS 16.2 update.

To encourage customers to keep their operating systems up-to-date, Apple regularly stops signing older software updates after a new release has gone live. So it’s not uncommon for updates to go unsigned.

iOS 16.1.2 is a minor update that adds improved wireless carrier compatibility and optimized crash detection on iPhone 14 models.

The iOS 16.2 update that replaces it is the biggest iOS 16 update we’ve seen so far, with Apple rolling out all the changes, including the addition of the Freeform app, support for Apple Music Sing, and expanded iCloud encryption with Advanced Data Protection. I am adding. It’s outlined in a dedicated iOS 16.2 guide.

