How to get Destiny 2s Killer’s New Exotic Revision Zero Pulse Rifle





Revision Zero is a new class of Exotic weapon in Destiny 2 that can be almost fully customized through crafting. If you own either the Osteo Striga submachine gun from The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition, or his class-specific Exotic Glaive, you’re already familiar with his Exotics that can be crafted. But Revision Zero takes that concept and does it.

But how do you get your hands on this incredible new pulse rifle, and how do you unlock all these different customization options? The Hidden Shape, Operation: Seraph Shield, tells you everything you need to know about the mission.

How to get Revision Zero Image: Bungie via Polygon

Completing quests in the first few weeks of the main story mission “More than Weapons” in Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph will eventually reward you with Exotic quests hidden from holoprojectors. (He has two Operation missions before this Revision Zero Exotic quest that must be completed first.)

After receiving the quest, you can jump into the Operation: Seraph Shield mission via HELM. This will allow you to return to Earth and eventually to space.

Operation: How do I complete Seraph Shield? Image: Bungie via Polygon

Operation Start: Seraph Shield plays like the previous Operation missions. You are dropped into a field of earth and have to sneak past a huge laser tower to avoid being sniped. Just do what you’ve done a few times in these missions and follow the quest markers. This will eventually take you to the launch center of the space elevator.

The mission itself is fairly straightforward. But if you get stuck, a tip: look around for small vents.

If you need to remember a yellow scannable object or path, we recommend writing it down or playing with a friend. This mission can be done by her alone, but at least he’s more fun with two or more people (not to mention someone holding the scanner his augments and explaining them step by step). It will make the memory puzzle easier.)

When you reach the end of Operation: Seraph Shield, uploading the virus will spawn a chest in the final room. Open it to get the Deepsight Resonance version of Revision Zero Exotic.

How do I craft Revision Zero in Destiny 2? Image: Bungie via Polygon

What now? You may be asking yourself, newfound exotic hand. Well, you have to treat it like any other Deep Sight Resonance weapon, destroy it to get the pattern, or kill the enemy and extract the pattern the hard way. (If you need a refresher on how Destiny 2’s crafting system works, check out our guide.)

Once you have your pattern, head over to the Mars Relic and create a new Revision Zero. Note that you need to create Shape Revision Zero. Changing the shape only wastes the material. Quests will not progress until you create a new quest.

Once you enter the crafting menu of Revision Zero, you’ll find out what’s special.

The Intrinsic Perk is Hunters Trace, which allows the weapon to shoot through anti-barrier shields and also generate data on headshots. Once you’ve collected enough data, hold down the reload button to turn your Revision Zero Pulse Rifle into a full-fledged sniper. (The amount of data determines how many sniper shots you can get, up to a maximum of 3.)

The crafting menu also indicates that the Hunter Trace can be upgraded three more times to Hunter Trace 2, Hunter Trace 3, and Hunter Trace 4. Each of these levels unlocks new customizable aspects of your gun, from secondary perks to barrel perks.

Once you reach Hunters Trace 2, you’ll be able to upgrade your Barrel Perk. Weapons start with the Corkscrew Rifling, but eventually you’ll be able to choose between:

Corkscrew Rifle Extended Barrel Chambered Compensator Small Bore Polygon Rifle Full Bore Hammer Forged Rifle Arrowhead Brake Fluted Barrel

Unlike other crafted weapons, leveling up your gun with it only unlocks new magazine perks to choose from:

Alloy Magazine Append Mag Flare Magwell Light Mag Armor Piercing Round Extended Mag High Caliber Ricochet

Once you have Hunter’s Trace 3, you will be able to select additional perks to add to Revision Zero. You’ll start with a moving target, but eventually you’ll be able to choose between:

Moving Target Eye of the Storm Perpetual Motion Elemental Condenser Slickdraw Vorpal Weapon

Once you have Hunter’s Trace 4, you’ll be able to customize your stock. You’ll start with Composite Stock, but eventually you’ll be able to choose between:

Composite stock Hand laid stock Fitting stock Short action stock

Once you’ve chosen the perfect perk, shape Revision Zero to create your very own Exotic.

What about Revision Zero Catalyst? Image: Bungie via Polygon

Revision Zero, like many Exotics, can also acquire and upgrade Catalysts to grant new perks to the gun. But for the first time in Destiny 2, this Exotic comes with multiple catalysts that he can choose from, four to be exact.

These Catalysts appear to be associated with the weekly More Than a Weapon mission. This obviously gives way to Part 1-4 missions if you should choose to accept them. There are no Catalysts available at launch.

However, we already know what these catalysts do, and each offers different additional perks.

Frenzy Refit (Feeding Frenzy) Pressurized Refit (Under Pressure) Outlaw Refit (Outlaw) 4-Timer Refit (Fourth Times the Charm)

