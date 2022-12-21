The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Ray Tracing and Performance Modes Tested on PS5 and Xbox Series X





Seven years after its initial release, the new The Witcher 3 Complete Edition aims to enhance an already iconic game. It’s a free update listed as Patch 4.0 on PS5, Xbox Series X, S, and PC. Enhanced visuals, better quality of life, plus extras related to Netflix TV shows. We already knew this from the preview after visiting the CD Projekt RED office, but now it’s time to put the console code in place and test it in all established test areas. We’ll start with an analysis of the Series X and PS5, covering performance and RT modes, followed by the non-RT Series S versions. First impression? Neither mode on either console is a finished article, but for now, we recommend performance mode on both flagship consoles.

While the original release looked good, the next-generation patch, the Complete Edition, benefits from significant improvements. Most of the textures and models have been reworked, and CDPR has engaged his PC modder Hulk Hogan (who created the HD Reworked Project mod) to incorporate the newly updated assets into the official release. Foliage is also improved, filling the landscape with more plants. There are also small touches like a brand new skybox, weather conditions, and lens effects, adding variety as Geralt travels around the world.

Performance and RT modes on both Series X and PlayStation 5 have well-established visual setups in terms of core artwork and engine ‘settings’, with the differences coming down to native resolutions and the inclusion of optional ray tracing features. increase. Comparing the PS5 and Series X first in RT mode, each targets native 1440p, rebuilds to 4K using FSR 2.1, and uses dynamic resolution scaling to reduce pixel count to a low 1080p. However, the majority of pixel counts hit that higher 1440p number. Performance modes, on the other hand, are bumped to higher targets in each, aiming for native 4K – leaving 1080p as the lower bound. The end result is that both the PS5 and Series X look sharper on average in performance mode compared to running in RT mode.

There are important visual differences between the PS5 and Series X. First, it’s clear that the Series X will often run at higher pixel counts on average than the PS5 within the dynamic range. Especially in performance mode, running Novigrad gives 1440p on the PS5 and near 1800p on the Series X. Then there is a very visible difference in draw distance between leaves and shadows. Curiously, the level of detail on the PlayStation 5 is certainly noticeable in a one-to-one comparison, unlike the Xbox Series X, in terms of grass density and shadow map cascading into the distance.

Ray tracing mode is the star of the show. PS5 and Series X’s Ray Tracing mode lowers the resolution and adjusts the target framerate to 30 fps. The conversion is noticeable, as is the effect on PC. Ray-traced ambient occlusion and RTXGI global illumination replace more approximate cubemap-based lighting, fundamentally changing scene fidelity. Light bounces off more realistically, dark areas lack the bluish glow of the original lighting, and the final result is often surprising. By retaining the AO and GI features, CD Projekt RED is the ultimate PC upgrade for console users.

Of course, not all effects apply to PS5 and Series X. There is no PC version of RT Shadows (it’s currently buggy, according to Alex’s technical review). On the other hand, RT reflexes on PC are replaced by screens. Space alternative, only present in 30fps RT mode. This SSR solution is a significant improvement over the previous one. The higher resolution applies to more materials in the game, such as armor and bodies of water. Previously in The Witcher 3, a simpler cube he mapping was used to create base reflections for puddles, but now it has a much improved effect. It’s not ray tracing. Unfortunately, the SSR upgrade is huge compared to Performance Mode which still uses older technology.

While the Xbox Series X enjoys higher dynamic resolution and performance advantages over the PS5, it’s easy to see the level of detail shortcomings compared to rival consoles.

The Complete Edition is visually superior, and the trade-off between RT and performance modes is fair. However, when it comes to real-world performance, both modes have their problems, and ray tracing mode does not perform well enough to be considered. Overall, we recommend Performance Mode for both Series X and PS5 users. First of all, most areas are fixed at 60 fps. Really great. Even The White Orchard and Crookback Bog run surprisingly well at 60fps on both PS5 and Series X. However, there are stress points, and some, like Novigrad City, are essential to your enjoyment of the game. For Novigrad, the PS5 consistently outperforms the Series X around his Hierarch square.

It’s not clear why the Series X has a bigger drop here. However, the PS5 may have its own performance drawbacks against Microsoft consoles elsewhere: Fighting bandits just before the Blood and Wine expansion kicked off, the PS5 fell short of its framerate targets and the series The X clears it with a full 60fps lock. However, because the draw distance is greatly reduced. CDPR is a difference that will definitely need to be addressed at some point. Either way, the game plays best in performance mode, and with a decent HDMI 2.1 display, both consoles support his VRR, so small drops aren’t an issue.

However, there is a problem with the 30fps raytracing mode. When he adds new features like RTAO and RTXGI to the PS5 and Series X, this becomes much more of a burden on both machines. Frankly, in my first PS5 experience, this mode isn’t his rock 30fps. Even the basic riding routes, combat, and cutscenes slip into the late twenties and maintain 25 fps at points. The transition from the smoothest performance mode at 60 fps is particularly noticeable, and even the older PS4 Pro version runs smoother on its own 30 fps target. The brutal reality is that despite all the benefits that RT mode brings, it actually feels uncomfortable to play this way, in which case Novigrad made it particularly grainy on his PS5, especially with motion blur enabled Otherwise, the pan motion will be difficult to see.

Performance mode limits draw distance compared to the PS5, but the Series X has a frame rate advantage. In RT mode, the Series X is also more performant and only faces issues in CPU-intensive scenes like Novigrad where the PS5 also struggles.

The Series X has a much better overall framerate at 30fps. In fact, most of the play will lock onto the target without any issues at all. The Series X in RT mode outperforms the PS5 in almost every case. His one area where Series X buckles is Novigrad, where he drops down to 23 fps. The most likely culprit based on our PC tests is CPU-side bottlenecks on both sides, but the Series X usually outperforms one or two frames here as well, reflecting higher clocks. Simply put, RT mode struggles to work well in big cities on both PS5 and Series X. His 30fps on the Series X is much higher.

That said, there are more problems. Input lag is an issue, similar to what we saw with his RT mode in Cyberpunk 2077 when the next-gen patch came out. Using a 120 fps camera and measuring from the nudge on the right analog stick, performance mode takes 92ms to respond to the first frame of camera movement, while RT mode takes Clock in at 157 ms. These numbers include a 22ms display delay. This means 70 ms response in performance mode and 135 ms response in RT. In any case, the bottom line is that RT mode adds 65ms of latency compared to performance mode, which impacts the enjoyment of the game.

In that case, the decision as to which version is best is less clear. Leaves and shadows draw better on the PS5, but performance suffers in RT mode.To be clear, both consoles in RT mode don’t feel great due to their high input latency. 60fps performance mode improves frame rate stutter and high latency. In my case, I actually ended up only using performance mode simply because it reduces distractions, but it would be a shame to lose Ray his tracing capabilities. No perfect solution for now.

In case you missed it, check out our Digital Foundry video breakdown of The Witcher 3 Complete Edition running on your PC.

I also ran into stability issues while playing, causing the front end to crash on both PlayStation 5 and Series X consoles. Loading a save game still resulted in a lockup on the PS5, requiring the app to be closed and restarted.Addressing issues like this is something he’s getting CDPR’s attention for in the next patch. No doubt. Again, this is a sign that this update needed more time in the oven.

Finally, load times have improved dramatically from the last generation version. This is a big plus to finish. For example, loading a save to the village of Velen takes him 1 minute and 35 seconds on the PS4 Pro, but when switching to the new generation machines, this latency drops to just over 13 seconds on his PS5 and 16 seconds on the Series X. shortened. The Witcher 3’s faster load times are a huge step forward for game playability, whichever you choose.

All in all, The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is an ambitious next-gen release, offering free updates at a time when CD Projekt RED is doing much more than many paid remasters. is a good thing. The main issues so far are related to stability (crashing on PS5 and Series X) and performance especially as he struggles to hit his 30fps locked in RT mode on his PS5. . It’s also odd that the Series X isn’t as detailed as his PS5 in terms of features. This should be a huge advantage over previous generation releases.

Even better, the reduced load times are fantastic, as are ray tracing extras, updated foliage, shadows, models, and textures. However, the basics are a must to achieve consistent and smooth framerates, especially after playing the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X versions. It worked fine on these newer machines. Otherwise, it’s hard to imagine a free update adding even more features to The Witcher 3. After all, this is his seven-year-old game and still uses the same engine as before. These last few lingering issues introduced by the patch definitely need fixing.

