Apple rumored to shelve SE 4 with major refresh of iPhone line





When the iPhone SE launched in 2020, it marked a triumphant return to the “budget” iPhone with a handset for just $399, a powerful processor and a great camera. Rumors of the next update are even more exciting, with an all-screen design that ditched the home button altogether.

Now it seems like that might not happen. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a great track record, Apple is “likely to cancel or postpone his iPhone SE 4 mass production plans for 2024.” The phone was slated for a spring 2024 release, following the same two-year cadence as the current iPhone SE.

(1/5) According to my latest research, Apple is likely to cancel or postpone mass production plans for the iPhone SE 4 in 2024. (e.g. SE 3, 13 mini, 14 Plus),

— Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Kuo noted that “mid- to low-end iPhone shipments were below expectations,” including the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and iPhone 14 Plus, and that “the full-screen design of the SE 4 is a significant cost/selling price impact.” The iPhone SE 4 is rumored to have a new design that borrows heavily from the iPhone XR, eliminating the home button and adding Face ID, an OLED display, more storage, an upgraded camera and more. It may adopt more modern features.

We’d heard for years that Apple’s lower-end iPhones didn’t sell as well as the pricier Pro phones, but it was speculated that the SE line was popular enough. Despite being hundreds of dollars cheaper than the iPhone 14, it’s been suggested that it won’t be a big seller. Assuming this report is correct, Apple could keep the current iPhone SE around for a little longer before ditching the entire line.

“Reducing unnecessary new product development costs will also help companies weather the challenges of a global recession in 2023,” the report adds. Apple plans to launch a slew of new products in 2022, including his Mac Studio, Apple Watch Ultra, and 10th-generation iPad, and several more in 2023, preceded by his AR headset. It is rumored that

