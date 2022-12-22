Beyond science-based goals: why the First Movers Coalition is the next step





This article is sponsored by Western Digital.

If you are reading this, you already know that climate change is a global crisis. You also know that companies of all sizes are accelerating their strategies to mitigate the impacts and worst of climate change. (Whether the trend is driven by personal commitments or active stakeholder pressure, it’s encouraging because global companies are responsible for much of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.) increase.)

However, although you may not have heard of it much, a relatively new organization is adopting an innovative approach of corporate participation in mitigating the impacts of climate change, combining traditional market economy pressures with emissions reductions. It means that A unique group organized by the U.S. State Department and the World Economic Forum, the First Movers Coalition coordinates market signals designed to drive significant new investment in sustainable innovation.

All about the First Movers Coalition

The First Movers program is a global initiative to leverage corporate purchasing power to decarbonize the corporate ecosystem and unlock the untapped potential of the emerging technologies needed to decarbonize the world by 2050. . Through early demand signals.

Unlike the efforts of some companies, FMC does not focus on easy achievements, but on seven ‘hard to reduce’ industry sectors that account for 30% of global emissions. Aviation; Chemicals; Concrete; Transportation; Steel; In addition, the coalition plans to launch programs in cement, concrete and chemicals over the next two years.

Coalition members work towards specific time-bound goals, with a particular focus on their commitment to buying sustainably or sustainably produced products. For example, members working on the aviation pillar have agreed to replace at least 5% of existing aviation needs with air transport using sustainable aviation fuels by 2030. manufacturing. In addition, companies using trucking services have agreed that by 2030, at least 30% of heavy-duty trucks and 100% of medium-duty trucks used to transport goods will be zero-emission trucks.

With development support from President Joe Biden, Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and more than 50 global companies with a market cap of over $8.5 trillion, the First Movers Coalition is committed to creating lasting and significant impact. It represents the cooperation between government and business that is necessary to produce.

Why we need a program like the First Movers Coalition

Many of the largest global companies have realized that they need to become part of a broader ecosystem aimed at mitigating impacts and facilitating the supply of green technology across their value chains. However, companies looking to improve the sustainability of their supply chains and logistics will rarely find partners who risk capital-intensive, long-term investments in positive decarbonization innovation. you can’t.

The First Movers Coalition aims to solve this problem by calling on large sustainability-focused companies to publicly disclose their interest and willingness to pay for industry-specific emissions reductions. By aggregating corporate demand, we are sending a clear signal to our upstream business partners in growth markets.

Another benefit of FMC is that it guides companies to consider and identify their long-term sustainability needs. This allows for corresponding long-term investments that companies may later be penalized for or otherwise overlooked. The coalition wants big companies to focus on recruiting new companies and partnering with governments.

How Western Digital Leverages Partnerships

Companies working to mitigate the climate crisis will naturally want to assess the impact of a particular industry on global climate change. Without the underlying data, it is impossible to create effective positive change. For example, Western Digital, a founding member of the First Movers Coalition, has historically relied primarily on conventional fuels and delivery methods. This is primarily because low-emission options are not mature enough and prevalent enough to meet business requirements.

However, as part of the coalition, Western Digital has joined many others by committing to using ships that run on zero-emission fuel. 10% of the company’s international sea freight will be carried on such vessels by 2030, and aims to reach 100% by 2040. The company also uses technology for more efficient and sustainable factories to minimize the climate impact of manufacturing. In fact, the World Economic Forum has recognized Western Digital’s factories in Penang, Malaysia and Shanghai, China as sustainable beacons of smart manufacturing technology. For more information on the company’s progress, see its 2022 Sustainability Report here.

2030 is still a ways off, but Western Digital has already expressed interest in zero-emission ocean freight with trusted logistics partners. We are evaluating opportunities to migrate high-impact deliveries to low-impact methods.

Individually, companies can make a significant positive or negative impact in the fight against climate change, but even very large companies can do little to turn the tide on climate innovation. FMC’s unique partnership between governments and businesses has the potential to harness market forces for the benefit of the climate and all who are affected by it, and for the sustainability of those businesses themselves. I’m here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greenbiz.com/article/beyond-science-based-targets-why-first-movers-coalition-next-step The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos