



Google has indefinitely postponed construction of its $600 million data center facility in Beck, Minnesota, according to a report by the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Just last week, Meta stopped expanding its data center in Denmark and declared a moratorium on future builds. We also paused construction on projects in Alabama and Texas and redesigned 11 projects to better focus on supporting AI workloads.

Today’s news from Google may give you some indication that the trend is developing. These moves will be influenced by supply, demand, forecasts and economic factors, said a data center expert who requested anonymity.

Economic Factors Disrupt Data Center Construction

Both Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Metahave have experienced a slowdown in business, which has caused a slowdown in data center construction, sources speculate. Let’s look at the numbers.

GCP posted a modest loss in the third quarter of 2022, but compared to its cloud service provider (CSP) rivals AWS, Microsoft, and Alibaba Gartner, it remains at a standstill, so public cloud companies’ It provided us with a market share breakdown.

Last year, GCP posted a 64% growth rate between 2020 and 2021. In 2022, the company brought in his $600 million in revenue between the second and third quarters. This is equivalent to Microsoft Azure revenue for the same period. However, GCP is not yet in the same league as Azure, which is projected to generate $100 billion in revenue this year.

Compared to GCP’s performance, Metas’ prospects don’t have many bright spots. Meta experienced its first layoffs in September, at the same time announcing a hiring freeze. The company’s financial woes are well documented as it faces low advertising revenues and losses from its investments in the Metaverse.

Our industry experts believe Metaoverbuilt is related to the demand for its platform, but believe the recession is temporary. In July, after the company’s second-quarter earnings release, Meta’s chief financial officer, Susan Li, predicted that the company would move to her AI and machine learning.

This year’s CapEx increase is largely due to AI/ML [machine learning] advertisement, reel, [Facebook] Feed, said Li.

Our industry insider had a different view: I don’t think it will be postponed forever. I think it’s a wait-and-see approach [due to lower demand for their services].

In contrast, data centers have high demands on AWS and Azure. According to insiders, they are oversubscribed and have to build data centers to fulfill their promises. Losing data centers means losing customers and revenue. Amazon and Microsoft never announce a slowdown in building.

NIMBY delays development of CSPs that require data centers

This does not mean that AWS is on track with data center development. CSP suffered a loss today in a search to expand its data center footprint in northern Virginia. Warrenton’s Town Planning Board has advised the town council not to extend the data center-friendly zoning to make way for AWS data center development projects. News outlet FauquierNow.

Warrenton is a Northern Virginia outlier in that it has successfully pushed the development of data centers in line with the will/desires of local residents. Some of the key factors in the Planning Commission’s recommendation to deny zoning to AWS were the company’s failure to share details about potential noise pollution and anticipated power and water consumption.

These concerns are not unique to Warrenton, several other communities have expressed similar concerns, resulting in increasingly difficult data center builds. Financial institutions and other organizations with a clear need for privacy are building data centers in today’s climate of data center regulations and environmental requirements and expectations. Companies look to Koro and her CSP to build infrastructure. As demand grows, so do these organizations’ need for space, power, and water. Tighter requirements lead to higher costs, which are ultimately passed on to the customer.

Prospects for the Future of CSP Data Center Development

Economic factors may be delaying data center development plans for Google and Metas. But how long will it last? Insiders say the slowdown will last for 12 to 18 months. By then, will data centers become more scrutinized and more difficult to find affordable locations?

Google reached out to Data Center Knowledge with the following comment:

“We are proud to be part of the Minnesota community and remain committed to the growth of industry and jobs in our state. While this project is not currently underway, we are committed to future projects. It does not preclude involvement.”

