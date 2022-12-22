Google and Facebook are now cutting their internet ad spend by more than half





Science fiction writer Stephen R. Donaldson said that everything dies, from the smallest blade of grass to the largest galaxy. A few years ago you might have said it was all true except Google and Metas’ advertising business. I, how do the times change.

For the first time since 2014, Google and Meta control less than 50% of digital ad spend, according to Axios. Citing Insider Intelligence forecasts, he reports that Axios expects Google and Meta to bring in 48.4% of online ad revenue this year. 54.7% (Google 34.7%, Meta 20.0%).

Google and Meta say they are facing a series of challenges to their advertising business, including a more privacy-centric market, economic turmoil, resetting expectations as the pandemic-driven consumer boom, and general uncertainty in the technology and media sectors. says Paul Verna. Principal Analyst at Insider Intelligence.

For years, fans of market competition have worried (with good reason) about Google and Metas’ monopoly over digital advertising, the business that fuels the entire Internet. The two advertising giants aren’t going away anytime soon, but make no mistake, we’re entering a new era in the online world.

For them, these companies are having a more sober day, but apart from losing some share to companies like Amazon and TikTok, neither of them poses an existential threat at this point. No, Verna said.

Meta did not respond to a request for comment. Google declined to comment on its financials.

There are many reasons for this change, but two of my favorites start with the letter A. You’ve probably heard of Amazon and Apple. When you hear these names, advertising probably isn’t the first word that comes to mind unless you work in marketing.

Amazon and Apple are perhaps the most important corporate advertising industry disruptors of the last decade. Thanks to their efforts, digital advertising is undergoing major changes.

The apple effect is the most interesting one. Last year, your iPhone started asking if you want your apps to be able to track you. It may not seem like much to most people, but it upset a young entrepreneur named Mark Zuckerberg. That setting, called App Tracking Transparency, blocks the flow of iPhone user data to Facebook and Instagram. That’s what you can call a big deal. Tracking you on third-party apps and websites is an important part of Metas’ advertising infrastructure. Ultimately, Meta said he lost $10 billion on that setup alone.

One of the big things that App Tracking Transparency has done is that it opened the door for competition. Metas’ advertising business became volatile and suddenly it became very difficult to get third-party data. This has led large consumer companies with tons of data about their customers to start considering starting their own advertising businesses. Many of them did, especially retailers such as 7-11, Best Buy, Chewy, CVS, DollarTree, Doordash, eBay, Home Depot, Instacart, Kroger, Lowes, Macys, Target, Walgreens, Walmart, Wayfair, and Ultanot. . Other technical competitors like TikTok. Even Marriott got into the game.

To quote advertising industry analyst Eric Seufert, everything is an ad network these days.

But one company was already hard at work on an advertising project even before Apple’s groundbreaking privacy settings. Amazon’s advertising business is booming. Today, Amazon earns over $30 billion annually in advertising revenue. This actually makes Amazon more money than Prime and all other subscription services combined.

All of these trends represent dramatic shifts for Google and the Meta 2 companies, which until recently were expected to exceed Wall Street’s high expectations and, in some cases, their own guidance, Verna said.

get used to it. Insiders predict Amazon will capture his 12.7% of US digital ad spend by 2024, while Meta’s forecast is 17.9%.

On his blog Mobile Dev Memo, Seufert writes that Google and Meta will likely remain the top two on the list of digital ad revenue streams for the foreseeable future. But the duopoly era of their dominance online is over.

Given the incredible growth of various retail media networks, including those launched this year such as Amazon, TikTok, and Netflix, the digital advertising market in 2022 will be significantly more competitive than in 2016 or 2017. It is reasonable to assume that there are The depiction is sparse, as Google and Meta together show a minority share.

48.4% of the nearly $250 billion digital advertising business isn’t a big change at all. But beyond 2023, the Internet and technology landscape will look very different in the flow of advertising dollars to other companies.

