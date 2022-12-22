Predictions for 2023 Where Are We Heading? VMware’s Sumit Dhawan, Kit Colbert and Jason Conyard Featured in VMware News and Stories





Is it time again for many of us to look ahead and ask what’s coming in the new year? Predictions abound, and that’s all good, but 2022 will tell us what our industry priorities will be next year and what companies will be able to do. We believe this is the best time to anticipate the trends that will shape IT decisions and IT spending.

VMware President, Sumit Dhawan, Kit Colbert, Chief Technology Officer. And our Chief Information Officer, Jason Conyard, recently returned from a busy in-person event (which was unpredictable!). From Explores in San Francisco and Barcelona to a series of engagements in Singapore, Brazil, India and Japan, our executives heard from partners, customers, our management team and employees about their top priorities. . So we sat down with them and asked them their predictions for the year ahead.

Editor: Let’s start with you, Sumit. What are we hearing from our customers and partners?

Sumit: Many partners and customers are grappling with three key challenges to reducing business costs, cybersecurity, and energy efficiency.

Editor: So what are the biggest problems companies face in the new year, and how can they successfully manage them?

Sumit: We are in the midst of a major re-platforming of our enterprise and an opportunity to rethink and rebuild our core operations. But many companies are concerned that they aren’t moving fast enough. Successful organizations focus on addressing three major obstacles that slow progress. The weight of existing apps that have proven difficult to modernize and move to the cloud. Also, the fragmented nature of running and securing apps in multiple clouds.

Editor: The mass adoption of cloud computing is a key driver of many transformative technology trends such as AI, IoT, remote and hybrid work. What role do you think the cloud will play in enabling more technologies in the future, such as VR/AR, the Metaverse, and quantum computing?

Sumit: The rise of technology in areas such as virtual reality and the metaverse will make security even more important, ensuring your workloads are protected in the cloud. Ultimately, the value of data depends on its ability to protect it. Inter-organizational and cross-border data distribution and storage is emerging as an obstacle to data protection and utilization. Organizations are increasingly reviewing their use of private and public clouds to unlock the value of their data, meet complex data sovereignty regulations, and identify new ways to combat threats to data privacy and security. .

Editor: Finally, what are the top three trends you see in companies adopting multi-cloud strategies?

Sumit: I see customers moving from different development, operations and security to accelerated app development on any cloud. Organizations face highly complex silos of toolsets and teams across cloud platforms and want to bring them all together. Second, there is a trend to move from siled cloud infrastructures to coherent enterprise infrastructures. Enterprises increasingly need to adopt flexible and consistent operating models across private and public clouds and the edge, with built-in lateral security. The pandemic has reshaped expectations for agility and flexibility in the workplace. The evolving nature of today’s workplace demands a safer, frictionless employee experience.

What We Heard at VMware Explore 2022: Tech Predictions

Editor: Thank you. Let’s shift to kit. As a CTO, what are your top three predictions for 2023?

Kitt: First, we expect IT spending driven by digital transformation initiatives to continue to perform well despite the potential for a broader macroeconomic downturn. Consumers and customers have high expectations for great digital experiences, even as the economy may head into recession. Therefore, businesses must continue to invest heavily in their IT and digital transformation initiatives, even as they may setback in other areas.

Second, the industry will continue to converge around multi-cloud architectures. Most companies use multiple public clouds, and most also have on-premises data centers. There’s typically a “platform” team that builds technologies that help drive standardization and consistency across these clouds. Additionally, many vendors are beginning to offer multi-cloud services or services that provide consistent functionality across clouds. How does all of this fit together and what does the high level architecture look like?This is a question that the industry needs to work together to solve and the first iteration of this architecture he plans to release in 2023 I think it will be sketched in As this architecture gains traction, it will allow for better integration and interoperability between vendor and platform teams.

Finally, the looming energy crisis will undoubtedly have global implications beyond the obvious consumer-level struggles. and potential for increased focus on long-term energy efficiency. In Europe and the rest of the world, in preparation for much higher energy prices and possible energy shortages, companies are researching ways to become more energy efficient than ever before. Also, given that his ICT sector in the world uses about 7% of the world’s annual energy, the company is looking to data centers and network technology for optimization. We expect more vendors to invest in energy efficiency improvements and aggressively market those improvements.

Editor: Jason, it’s your turn. What are the priorities and key trends from the CIO’s perspective?

Jason: In 2023, we will see an industry-wide move to reduce technical and data debt. Over the past decade, companies have rapidly added powerful technologies and cloud-based services to their portfolios. At the same time, these new tools are far less likely to completely cut the legacy systems they were meant to replace, creating numerous redundant applications and systems. Technology that was meant to propel their company forward is now holding them back. Companies are looking to reduce unnecessary costs and maintenance, and minimize attack surface and privacy exposure through rationalization of technology assets.

In 2023, privacy will be a competitive battlefield for customers and employees. Privacy is no longer considered a requirement that must be met, but is becoming an innovation differentiator. We are already seeing brands touting their commitment to customer security and protection in their marketing campaigns. With customer expectations rising, consumer control and corporate transparency are key to maintaining customer trust. With privacy engineering and operations becoming part of the product design process and keeping security at the forefront of the solution, it is often bolted to the end that makes the solution less effective and compromises the employee and customer experience. It is not

Editor: That’s it! As businesses continue their digital transformation journey, several macro trends are driving technology investment: 1) The impending energy crisis in many parts of the world is driving increased demand for cost savings and operational efficiencies. 2) the need to build, manage, run, secure, and secure applications in a multi-cloud environment continues, while 2) innovation continues where economic headwinds are putting additional pressure on spending management Not only should it actually continue more or less unabated. In fact, architecture helps companies solve two other problems he has. top trend.

We wish you a wonderful 2023.

