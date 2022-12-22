A story of bold innovation: 3 ways vivo is powering breakthroughs in smartphone photography





When you think of mobile cameras, what comes to mind first? Perhaps convenience, ease of use, or spontaneity. But we rarely think about quality. This is where vivo is changing the discourse surrounding mobile photography by making professional-grade camera technology accessible to all smartphone users. The X-series was vivo’s first flagship line to break those boundaries. From vivo’s first smartphone with gimbal stabilization to the introduction of a high-quality imaging system co-developed with iconic optics manufacturer ZEISS, the X-series stands out as the go-to smartphone for photography enthusiasts. I was.

The vivo X series ushers in a new era of mobile photography for users, pushing the boundaries of what was once thought possible through innovations in optics, AI and image processing technology. Combining professional-level optics and image processing with smartphone usability, vivo creates the perfect tool for self-expression. Even at night, users can unleash their creativity with innovative AI denoising algorithms optimized for different landscapes and lighting. Through its flagship device, vivo offers more features than regular smartphone cameras, bridging the skills gap between professionals and amateurs with its intuitive yet high-quality specifications.

Bring professional optics to your smartphone photos

vivo aims to provide consumers with a best-in-class mobile imaging experience and relies on both joint and independent innovation to do so. vivo and ZEISS have achieved an important milestone in their long-term strategic partnership. As part of the collaboration agreement, vivo and ZEISS have established the vivo ZEISS Imaging Laba joint R&D program to pursue ongoing mobile imaging innovations. Partnerships and mobile photography in general.

The first imaging system jointly developed by vivo and ZEISS debuted in the vivo X60 series and has been improved with each new product generation. vivo and ZEISS have leveraged each other’s R&D strengths to bring meticulously crafted lenses, premium color science, and portrait style inspired by classic ZEISS camera lenses to your smartphone.

Users are excited to experience new camera configurations, but they cannot ignore the breakthrough innovations that the partnership between vivo and ZEISS has brought to date. In fact, the X-Series ushered in an era marked by unparalleled breakthroughs in mobile imaging. From 2021, all X-series camera lenses are certified according to ZEISS T*Coating, which reduces image ghosting and stray light in various lighting conditions. In addition to working with ZEISS, vivo continuously optimizes the lens materials in use and seeks new ways to improve light transmission. For example, the company introduced new high transmittance glass lenses in his X70 series to help reduce chromatic aberration in photos.

Pushing the boundaries of physics with AI algorithms

Nighttime photography can be challenging and especially daunting for smartphone users. Your device doesn’t have a lot of light to handle, so you’ll face annoying camera noise. But the power of AI shines brightest at night. vivo AI algorithms have changed the way we approach night photography, making crystal-clear night shots available to all users. Capture images you can’t see with the naked eye while maintaining natural, true-to-life colors.

vivo has revolutionized mobile night shooting with its flagship night imaging spec that creates perfectly bright and vivid shots even in low-light environments. Among the notable settings is Real-Time Extreme Night Vision. This camera mode boasts vivo’s updated AI noise reduction algorithm, which optimizes night scenes with professional photographer-grade tonal adjustments, making the overall image look better and brighter. This mode also increases the imaging speed, further enhancing the user experience at night. Yet another cool feature introduced is Pure Night View, which is supported across the X80 series. With the phone’s hardware capabilities enhanced by vivos self-developed AI Deglare algorithm and his RAW HDR algorithm, this feature reduces stray light and glare and improves the purity of night scenes.

A successful combination of hardware and software solutions has resulted in ZEISS Style Portrait. The feature includes 4 distinctive portrait bokeh effects and allows users to choose from various portrait mode options. vivo is known for the portrait capabilities of its cameras, and has developed an AI solution that further encourages user creativity in low-light scenarios where image noise inherently makes portrait photography difficult. To address this issue, vivo has developed the Super Night Portrait Algorithm. This algorithm allows you to shoot sharp portraits even in low light and achieves bokeh that blends seamlessly with the background. These unique photo mode features establish vivo as a leading innovator in both night and low light imaging.

AI algorithms can also enhance colors in images. Smartphone photography is notorious for exaggerating the brilliance and intensity of colors, but vivo has instead chosen to capture images in the most realistic way possible, using the classic look of professional ZEISS cameras. Using algorithms that simulate color styles, we have developed some of the most natural color profiles in the industry. With the support of AI Perception technology, ZEISS Natural Color Mode makes photos look more natural by adjusting the brightness of tones, further enhancing detail changes in dark areas, and further improving color cast accuracy and scene coverage. show it to

Break new ground with fully customized imaging chips

Imaging chips have revolutionized the photography industry and are the foundation for developing innovative camera features for smartphones. First introduced in the X70 series, vivos’ customized ISP further enhances professional imaging and helps improve device performance, from optimizing power consumption to optimizing photos in the most challenging scenarios. increase.

For example, vivo’s customized ISP supports the processing required to reproduce stunning night images and helps improve video quality during night shots. When taking pictures, mobile phones use both the camera and the screen. These two are power hungry components. It’s very frustrating when your phone runs out of battery while you’re capturing memorable moments. To prevent this, vivo’s customized ISP allows you to balance performance and power consumption so you never miss the perfect shot.

In vivo, innovation never stops. With more than 300 R&D and imaging lab experts, vivo’s approach leads the way in innovative image processing technology at the chip level, with four major focus areas: imaging system, operating system, industrial design and performance. It revolves around two strategic tracks. vivo has focused on addressing consumer needs through chip design and developing significant innovative image processing algorithms without chip manufacturing.

Over the years, vivo has continued to make subtle changes to each smartphone series, redefining the premium mobile photography experience. The X-series already boasts impressive professional imaging capabilities, but we can expect even more powerful photographic capabilities in future iterations, and now users are just one click away from pros that offer a superior mobile his imaging experience You can enjoy the lineup of imaging smartphones for

