2022 Success: Google Maps Helps Get Out and Explore More





In 2022, I have been privileged to use a number of incredible new phones with modern hardware and impressive performance. But there is one app that I used over and over again when I was using each of these devices. It’s Google Maps, which is by no means new or cutting edge.

As in-person events (both professional and personal) resumed over the course of the year, I noticed more opportunities to leave home. From navigating unfamiliar modes of transportation to finding playgrounds for toddlers, Google Maps has been the app we open when we’re going somewhere. But more than that, Google Maps has become much more than a transportation service from point A to point B. It’s kind of become an all-around app for me, and I’ve spent the past year making the most of its traditional and less-common features.

Google Maps has become more than a transportation service from point A to point B

In 2022, I used Google Maps as a fairly typical app use case while traveling. I researched walking directions, found a good BART line to get to SFO, and looked for a coffee shop where there are many. We’ve configured the iOS lock screen widget to find nearby coffee shops, making finding coffee as seamless as possible.

This app can also help in more unusual situations. When I missed a turn on a recent hike outside Seattle and found myself wandering along a dry stream bed instead of a trail, I used Google Maps and my phone’s GPS to find my way. rice field. You can’t expect it to be used that way off the grid, but it came in handy in a pinch.

Scrolling through Google Maps, I found this hidden laneway with views of the urban mural (and a little graffiti too). Photo: Alison Johnson/The Barge

I also use it to get away from the hustle and bustle near my home. As part of my testing, I take pictures with different mobile phone cameras, so I’m always looking for new and interesting shooting locations. When I’ve exhausted all my usual places, I turn to Google Maps and find Greenway, which runs along light rail tracks in his SoDo neighborhood in Seattle, and offers views of the area’s murals. I was. Maps can help you find new spots, even in areas you know well.

Google Maps is also a kind of archive. If you try to remember the name of a restaurant you visited years ago in another city, chances are it’s in your bookmarks. It has become a de facto address book. When I send a package to my sister, I don’t look up her address on my phone number. If you type your sister’s name into the Google Maps search bar, it will pop up instantly.

Sometimes I open Google Maps with no concrete agenda at all. You may scroll through specific neighborhoods of interest. Or use Street View to get an idea of ​​what it’s like to walk the streets of Reykjavík or explore restaurants in the northernmost city in the United States.

For better or worse, Google Maps has become as essential to me as email and Slack.

Do you have any questions about Google Maps? Yes. If you focus the map on a specific area and search for breweries, you may zoom out to see all breweries around Seattle. And I’ve spent years begging for navigation options to stick to the simplest route instead of taking you through a series of tricky turns to shave 30 seconds off your arrival time. I also have to worry a lot more about all the data Google has about me than I do when I use the app to graph all my movements.

For better or worse, Google Maps has become as essential to me as email and Slack. It helps you explore your own city as much as it does walking around an unfamiliar city. It was this app that helped me navigate my life in 2022, near and far from home. I also know that I will be using this app to plan my move next year as well.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/23500535/google-maps-app-navigation-street-view-gps-ios-lock-screen-widget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos