



Dennis Dorsey sits in front of a machine that creates linotypes for printing at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. Since 1976, she has mastered the skills necessary to create the pages of her AFRO American Newspaper. (Photo by Alexis Taylor)

Ron Taylor, Special Contact for AFRO, Alexis Taylor, AFRO News Editor

When Dennis Dorsey entered the world of journalistic production, ideas and images were transferred from the writer’s typewriter to the printed page, a centuries-old and complex process. Now, with a palm-sized device, thoughts come to mind and production teams can send entire publications to the printer with the click of a button.

The tsunami of technological innovation left no part of the world untouched, and Dorsey rode it, extending his media production career over the next 50 years. She’s now one of the millions of baby boomers who faced technological advancements and didn’t back down because she was actually superior.

When Dorsey started working for AFRO, the production process was tedious. The dedication and persistence it took him to produce his first edition of the paper is nothing less than an act of love for the black press to keep black Americans informed.

AFRO, like all publications of the time, used hot-type systems in the 1900s and cold-type systems in the 20th century. Baltimores can visit the Baltimore Museum of Industry to see the hot type process. Here, hot-type demonstrations are held as part of an exhibit that includes articles from AFRO American Newspapers.

The most widely used manufacturing process in the late 1800s involved pressing molten metal into forms to create the letters of the alphabet. The letters were then combined to form words, which were finally inked and printed on paper. This was considered a hot type.

In 1976, AFRO had no digital spell check (left to right), Mesdamus Berta Jordan, Beatrice Wilson, Proof Room Forready, Eva Barnes. Together they have served AFRO for a total of 60 years, ensuring that each page is error-free. (Afro material photo)

According to the University of Dayton, Ohio, cold typing refers to any method of type composition other than hot typing. It is a cold type because it does not use hot leads.

While today’s production process is fully digital, Dorsey vividly recalls the process of days gone by.

Cold typing was when I was actually typing into the machine. It came out in long strips of paper that were sent to the manufacturing floor, he recalls Dorsey. They actually pasted it into the template. I had a template that looked like the one I use on my computer right now.

It took a strong team to make sure each article was on the page correctly. Then there was the issue of photography.

It was a dark room at the time, so of course there was no digital. The photographer had negatives and needed to process them.

Once all the pages of all the unique editions of AFRO were put together, a courier had to come to the building and physically pick up the pages and take them to the printer.

She is now responsible for the paper cover and layout with production assistant Mishana Matthews, but Dorsey had a small but important role at first.

When I first came here in 1976, I worked only on the advertising side. My job was to mark up the ads to send to the typesetter.

Dorsey eventually became more involved in creating pages that kept Black readers informed on the East Coast and beyond. Before long, she began helping the production team fill out the templates by pasting together her articles and photographers.

Today, Dorsey no longer sticks pieces of paper together to create each edition of AFRO. In the 1990s, the company began using computers in its manufacturing process. With the help of two of her dedicated AFRO women and other members of her production department, she learned how to use digital platforms to create each page.

They showed me InDesign when I started using InDesign instead of Quark. Both are good graphic designers and I learned a lot from them, said Dorsey. It’s my fault for not thanking everyone who helped me.

Apart from in-house support, AFRO management sent the production team to the Maryland Institute College of Art to learn the finer points of producing a newspaper using new technology. I also received training from the Maryland, Delaware and DC Press Associations.

Dorsey said mastering skills on the production side of the newspaper business is key to surviving technological evolution. She credits her mentor with honing her computer skills, which has paid off to this day.

It kept me there while other positions started to be eliminated, Dorsey said. Helped me prepare for a transition that didn’t require flights.

When asked how he views the ever-evolving nature of technology in the newspaper industry, Dorsey expressed mixed feelings.

It’s not a bad thing, it just means it’s the future. Some people were upset when computers appeared. She doesn’t want to go back to her old ways, but many people have lost their jobs, she said.

Besides InDesign, Dorsey and Matthews’ current graphic design and production applications include Photoshop and possibly Acrobat.

Dorsey thinks it will be very interesting to see all that is available and what the future holds.If the past is any indicator, Shell has mastered what is happening on the digital horizon. You can also.

Dorsey says she will be retiring soon, but I hope the AFRO team will talk her out of it.

