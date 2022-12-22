



This guide will show you how to create a web page with interactive map display results calculated on-the-fly by Earth Engine. For beginner or intermediate HTML, CSS, and JavaScript learners.

Below is a demo of the interactive map created in this guide. This is the terrain slope of the Grand Canyon calculated by the Earth Engine in different shades of gray. You can pan and zoom the map to calculate and display results for additional areas. Please note that you must be logged into the demo.

The approach described here is commonly used when creating single-page applications (SPAs). A SPA makes the entire app available in a web browser without reloading the page from the server. As such, these apps do not require the development and hosting of custom server-side components.

Because app code runs in the user’s web browser (also known as client-side execution), developers should avoid embedding sensitive credentials, such as service account private keys, directly into their applications. . Instead, application users must authenticate using their account registered for Earth Engine access.

In this guide, you’ll learn how to:

Displays a button that allows the user to log in using their Earth Engine account. Define a basic analysis in Earth Engine. Embed an interactive map using the Maps JavaScript API and display the results. Prerequisites Cloud Project Setup Before you begin, follow the steps in Setting Up a Cloud Project for Earth Engine. Make a note of the Client ID you obtained in the OAuth 2.0 Setup section. The application allows users to sign in with their girlfriend’s Google account, so the “Create and register a service account” section can be skipped. Enable the Maps JavaScript API in your project. Get your Maps API key

For information on how to get an API key that allows you to use the Maps JavaScript API in your web application, see Get your API key in the Maps JavaScript API documentation.

We also strongly recommend that you follow the instructions in the Restrict API Keys section to ensure that only authorized requests are made with your API key.

Create the application Step 1. Create the HTML page

First, define a basic HTML web page as follows:

















This basic HTML does a few things.

Use CSS styles to define the size and background color of the map displayed during initialization. Defines a “Sign in with Google” button that calls the function onSignInButtonClick() when clicked. This function is defined in JavaScript in the next section. Defines an empty element containing an initialized map.add empty







/* Set the size of the div element that contains the map. */ #map-container { height: 400px; width: 100%; background color: #eee; } // OAuth client ID from Google Developers Console. // Reminder: Add a valid ID here. const CLIENT_ID = ""; // Initialize the Maps JavaScript API and the Earth Engine API and tell the map to // retrieve the tiles from Earth Engine and overlay them on the map. function setUpMap() { // Hide the sign in button. document.getElementById("g-sign-in").setAttribute("hidden", "true"); // Initialize the Earth Engine API. Must be called once before using the API. ee.initialize(); // Get a reference to the placeholder DOM element that contains the map. const mapContainerEl = document.getElementById("map-container"); // Create an interactive map inside a placeholder DOM element. const embeddedMap = new google.maps.Map(mapContainerEl, { // Pan and zoom initial map viewport to Grand Canyon center: {lng: -112.8598, lat: 36.2841}, zoom: 9, }); / / Get a reference to the digital elevation model and apply the algorithm // to calculate the slope. const srtm = ee.Image("CGIAR/SRTM90_V4"); const slope = ee.Terrain.slope(srtm); Show above. const mapId = gradient.getMap({min: 0, max: 60}); const tileSource = new ee.layers.EarthEngineTileSource(mapId); const overlay = new ee.layers.ImageOverlay(tileSource); embeddedMap.overlayMapTypes.push( overlay); } // Handle sign-in button clicks. function onSignInButtonClick() { //Display a popup to allow the user to sign in with her Google account //and give the app proper permissions. ee.data.authenticateViaPopup(setUpMap); } // If the user is signed in, show a popup requesting the permissions required // to run the app, else show a sign-in button. increase. ee.data.authenticateViaOauth( // The OAuth client id defined above. CLIENT_ID, // The callback will be called when the user is already signed in. setUpMap, // Show authentication errors in a popup // calculate Earth Engine data for the user /* extraScopes = */ ['https://www.googleapis.com/auth/earthengine.readonly'], // Display a sign-in button if reuse of existing credentials fails. () => document.getElementById("g-sign-in").removeAttribute("hidden"), // Does not require the ability to write to and access Cloud Platform on behalf of the // user. /* opt_suppressDefaultScopes = */ true );

















