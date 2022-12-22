Industry Event Provides Technology Companies with Insight into AF Battle Lab Development Needs > 505th Command and Control Wing > News





Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada —

“We wanted to connect with small, innovative technology companies driving innovative solutions, as well as large, well-known companies at industry events. Now that we have the solution, we will be better prepared to participate in the experiment.” Lt. Col. John Orlando, Commander, 805th Combat Training Squadron.

The 805th Combat Training Squadron of the 505th Command Wing hosted a classified industry day on December 9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. ShOC-N is the U.S. Air Force’s primary battle lab, testing and prototyping key technologies and capabilities designed to compress the kill chain and improve joint and coalition fighter command and control capabilities. , integration, and testing.

The purpose of this industry event was to highlight the role ShOC-N plays in the experimentation, development, and delivery of advanced C2 systems to soldiers. ShOC-N’s ability to provide low barriers to entry, access to data, and opportunities for operator feedback make it a very attractive place for government and industry partners to experiment and integrate. .

“The systems we need exist today, but they are being developed at the stovepipe. Industry and government partners are coming together under one roof on one network to develop these advanced tools. We need to understand how to link in a meaningful way: C2 across security taxonomies and warfare levels quickly and simultaneously.”

Colonel Frederick Trey Coleman, Commander, 505th Command Wing

ShOC-N’s Industry Day was attended by over 120 traditional and non-traditional industry professionals. Attendees were briefed by wing and squadron leaders on the national commitment to advanced C2 capabilities.

“Industry has an advantage in product lines and expansion capabilities. Our leadership understands the value and wants to find a way to partner with industry,” said John, 805th CTS Commander. “Socks,” said Lieutenant Colonel Orlando. Acquisition experts, development and test engineers, and subject matter experts all meet face-to-face to iterate on new products, and it’s amazing to see how quickly improvements are realized!”

During the event, industry partners gained a better understanding of how the Air Force works, current C2 challenges, future C2 requirements, and geopolitical problem sets. With this shared understanding, industry and government can work together to connect multi-domain systems of different classifications and access combatants for feedback in the Battle Lab through ShOC-N-sponsored events. , sparked a debate about how to improve C2 functionality.

In his opening remarks, 505th CCW Commander Colonel Frederick “Trey” Coleman addressed ShOC-N’s value proposition as a link between systems development and integration. Industry and government partners come together under his one roof, in one network, to link these advanced tools in meaningful ways to quickly and simultaneously execute C2 across security classification and warfare levels. find a way to make it possible. ”

Coleman also discussed the need for advanced intelligence and machine learning. Coleman said:

Subject matter experts conducted question and answer sessions throughout the event. Through Q&A, attendees learned more about agile combat adoption, data and software integration, automation-ready processes, artificial intelligence, distributed C2, combat management, multi-level security policies, government support, and more.

"We wanted to connect with small, innovative technology companies driving innovative solutions, as well as large, well-known companies at industry events. Now we are better prepared to provide solutions and participate in experiments." Orundo.

Throughout the day, presenters outlined existing capabilities within the lab, discussed upcoming opportunities, and introduced a roadmap for new features in ShOC-N. ShOC-N continues to seek industry partners whose technology can be used as-is to meet mission needs or modified for future innovative structures to connect C2 systems.

To help industry partners better align resources to meet the mission needs of the Air Force Battle Lab, ShOC-N shared requirements during the event. These included technology (hardware and software), new features, research and analysis, modeling and simulation, and other dynamic features that could impact future missions.

“Several [C2] Processes can be automated to reduce the workload of human operators and allow software to do the work for them. Lt. Col. Sean “Money” Finney, 805th CTS Operations Director, said: We. “

Attendees also learned about the mechanics of partnering with Battle Labs. This includes the potential to help improve laboratory instrumentation roadmaps and Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) efforts.

“By listening to our industry partners and understanding their approaches and technical capabilities, we gain insights that will allow Battle Lab to tap into the best that the commercial industry has to offer,” said Finney. says.

The next opportunity for C2-focused industry partners to learn more about ShOC-N and collaboration opportunities will be ShOC-N’s next Industry Day, tentatively scheduled for June 2023 at Nellis AFB . Details of the event will be posted on Sam.gov, his website at 505th CCW, and his LinkedIn page.

“We (the Air Force) cannot build this on our own,” Coleman said. “We need industry partners, so we will continue to find ways to work together and integrate Because we all have the same goal: to win.”

