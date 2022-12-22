Google pulls out of contract to build $600 million data center in Becker





Google has withdrawn plans to build a $600 million data center in Becker. This hit not only the city, but also Sherburne County and Excel Energy.

Unveiled in January 2019, the data center has been touted as one of the largest construction projects in recent state history and an economic stabilizer for the region. Google would also have become one of his top five customers for Xcel.

However, Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not notify Xcel to proceed with the project by the recent deadline, Xcel said in a filing with Minnesota’s utility regulator. As such, his Minneapolis-based Xcel terminated its electrical service contract with Google on December 8.

“We are disappointed that the project is not moving forward at this time,” Exel said in a statement. “However, we continue to work with companies interested in the site and remain committed to partnering with the City of Becker to expand employment and capital investment in central Minnesota.”

When asked by the Star Tribune, Google did not give a reason for pulling out of the project. “While this project is not currently underway, it does not preclude our involvement in future projects,” the company said in a statement.

The data center employed only 50 people full-time, but was expected to create up to 2,000 construction jobs. The project was also expected to soften the blow of the closure of Xcel’s three large coal generators in Becker between 2023 and 2030.

Xcel had planned to sell about 300 acres of land to Google to host its new data center. This new data center will host thousands of computer servers that are the backbone of Google’s vast internet presence. The company is based in Silicon Valley in Northern California and has multiple data centers across the country.

In early 2019, Google’s Becker data center was estimated to cost $600 million, but now due to inflation, that price could be higher.

With so little publicly available information about the Google project, members of the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission picked up Xcel right there at the PUC conference in February. Commissioner Joe Sullivan asked the company if it had any “major concerns” that the project was not moving forward.

“I can’t say that there are no concerns. ‘I think we still have hope,'” he said, adding that the COVID pandemic had impacted the project’s timeline.

Still, executives from Google, Xcel, and Becker and Sherburne County officials continued to meet via Zoom to discuss projects for the year.

Becker city administrator Greg Lard said of Google’s decision to discontinue the project, “We were surprised. We expected it to move forward….obviously. , we are disappointed.”

Sherburne County and the City of Becker are offering tax breaks for the project.

The Minnesota legislature has committed $20.5 million to improving infrastructure at the Becker Industrial Park, which hosts data centers. Most of the work is an extension of the water and sewage mains, with construction mainly taking place in He 2022 and He 2023.

Lerud said the industrial park still needs improvement. Xcel sells several parcels of land in this area.

In September’s PUC filing, Xcel revealed a second large-scale data center planned for Becker. From $500 million he will need to invest $1 billion, which will create 100 full-time jobs and more than 1,200 construction jobs, Xcel told Star Tribune.

Elk River Technologies, the company behind the second data center, was to purchase Becker’s 348-acre Xcel site. There is very little public information about Elk River Technologies. This seems to be the way big companies develop.

Last month, Xcel said in a PUC filing that another mystery firm, Amber Kestral, is planning a data center that will cost at least $700 million. Amber Kestral said he’s partnered with a Fortune 100 company, which he wants to remain anonymous at this time, Xcel said in its filing.

Located somewhere in the Twin Cities, the project will create 1,000 construction jobs and at least 50 full-time jobs, PUC filings say.

Data centers are important customers for utilities because they use enormous amounts of electricity.

