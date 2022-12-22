Another win in tech swimming and diving





Lynn Tech’s swimming and diving team won Wednesday’s game 96-86 against the Nashoba Tech Innovation Academy and the Lowell Catholic cooperative. Rashard Newhall, Zak Bidoudane, and Alberto Garado all recorded his first-place wins in diving. In the 400 free relay, Vidudang, Adisin Brown, Colin Donovan and Chris Rodriquez also placed first in his place, and several Tigers placed second in various events during the competition. Tech moved him 2-0-1.

boys basketball

Ridge Community 48, St. Mary’s 47 The Spartan boys’ basketball team had a hard-fought match in Florida, but lost to Ridge Community after Ridge filled three free throws and there was no time left to grab the win. St. Mary’s are led by Anthony Ditoria (13 points) and JJ Martinez (12 points) and will play again in the tournament consolation game on Thursday.

Newcastle 75, Marblehead 59 On Wednesday, the Magicians lost to New Castle in the second match of the KSA Holiday Classic at Gaylord Palms Resort in Florida. The Marbleheads are 1-2 this season and have a chance to get revenge against Danvers on December 30 at 4pm.

women’s basketball

St Mary’s 73, Bishop Verreaux 24 Wednesday, the Spartan women’s basketball team (4-1) took a 30-3 lead against Bishop Verreaux and never looked back. Player of the Game Bella Owumi led with her 15 points, with Kellyn Preira (14 points), Niya Morgen (13 points), AJ Hyacinthe (8 points) and Sky Watson (7 points) all contributing. The Spartans won Game 2 of the Rumble on the Ridge in Florida, 73-24, to win Thursday’s tournament.

Athletics

Lynn Tech’s boys and girls track team remained undefeated on Wednesday, beating Nashoba Valley. First place finishers include Alan Barrios (2 miles), Angelica Santini (300m), Isaiah Marshall (300m), Jilluiris DeJesus (high jump), Emily DeJesus (high hurdles), Ariana Camilo ( shot put), and Diane Huang (1,000 m). m), Franklin Rodriguez (1,000m), Brighton Osgood (mile), Ryan Mendes (55m) and Jeff Owagaumi (high hurdles).

